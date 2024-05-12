Google Messages is inching closer to rolling out single-line text fields





Overview Text fields in Google Messages are currently split into two lines, but some users may soon revert to a single line format. This upcoming single-line text field looks cleaner, but most shortcuts are hidden under the + icon, and it also takes up less space across the text field. Google Messages is also working on other features, including text editing and the ability to identify texts from unknown numbers.

Google Messages underwent a major redesign of its text fields in January, splitting the field into two lines instead of one. The idea here was to maintain the same text field size while giving users easy access to multiple shortcuts available in the messaging app. However, this change was not well-received by many of the app's users. Back in April, we learned that the company may be working on reversing this particular text field redesign. It now appears that single-line text fields are rolling out to some users in the beta release of Google Messages.

0:53

Related How to enable, disable, and use RCS chat in Google Messages It might be time to move on from the old SMS standard

9to5Google reports that single-line text fields are now visible on at least one device running Messages version 20240506_04_RC00 (beta). As you can see below, it's certainly less cluttered and looks cleaner than before. The tradeoff here is that most of the shortcuts that were previously available are now hidden inside the + icon. This reshuffling also means that the text field now takes up less space than before, mainly because two icons need to be accommodated on either end of the text field.

Google Messages old design vs. upcoming single-line text field

On the other hand, if the text field is empty, 9to5Google notes that the text field has remained largely unchanged since the previous iteration. In this state, the emoji, gallery, and + icon are displayed, but when you start typing, the gallery icon disappears. All that remains is the emoji icon on the left and the + icon on the right. The update hasn't been widely rolled out yet, but it's been in the works for a while, and Google expects it to eventually be available to all Messages users.

Big changes coming soon to Google Messages

Early screenshots of message editing and unknown sender notifications in Google Messages

We recently learned about some of the upcoming Google Messages features that could significantly improve the user experience. One of them is the ability to edit submitted text. Users can edit their text for up to 15 minutes after sending it using the pencil icon at the top of the screen. Similar to how edited messages work on other platforms, the person on the other end can see both the original and edited version of the text.

A future Messages update will make it easier to identify texts from unknown numbers right from your notification panel. However, to protect user privacy, only users who have enabled profile discovery will have their names published in this way. This should save people from awkward conversations that start with variations of “Do we know each other?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-messages-single-line-text-field-rollout-beta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos