Steve Hafner on 20 years in kayaking: “The innovation isn't over yet''





It's been 20 years since Steve Hafner and Paul English co-founded Kayak, and two decades later, it's hard to say which is more noteworthy: How much has travel changed since 2004? Or that Hafner is still driving innovation as the company's unique CEO.

In a wide-ranging conversation from the cabin of a boat in Miami Beach, Hafner talks about how his traveling childhood shaped his worldview, his excitement about the possibilities of artificial intelligence, and his kayaking journey. talked about bringing the same insight and innovation to business travel that it brings to consumers. The key to maintaining a startup culture even in a company that's old enough to vote, and why even travel executives as talented as my friend and former partner don't succeed in creating “kayak killers.”

If there's one takeaway from this 18-minute conversation, it's this: That means Hafner isn't done yet. When asked what he hopes the next 20 years will bring for him and kayaking, he said, “I hope it brings as much innovation, if not more, than his first 20 years.'' ” he said.

Listen to the full conversation below, scroll down to read the time-stamped edited version, or listen to the audio-only version on PhocusWire's In Phocus podcast.

CEO Spotlight – Kayak's Steve Hafner

As Kayak celebrates its 20th anniversary, he said: It feels like an even longer period of time considering how much travel has changed in the last 20 years, and Kayak is responsible for much of that change. Innovation, as you like to say, is in Kayak's DNA. With all the changes in travel these days, what is the most memorable one for you, for better or worse?

(0:58) It feels like 20 years. 20 years is a long time, but certainly Kayak was founded with the aim of being innovative and being a start-up in the category. It's been a really fun endeavor, and the innovation isn't over yet.

We saw the first shift from offline booking to online websites, then from online websites to mobile apps… and now this new technology called AI has arrived. I think we were one of the first sites to jump on it, and I think it's going to be an incredibly transformative technology for this category.

Talk to an intelligent agent to do whatever you want it to do, and hopefully [through] At the airport, you can use things like facial recognition, even on your mobile phone, so you don't have to hunt around for paper or boarding passes. There is much more to come.

20 years is a long time, but it's been a lot of fun, and the innovation is far from over.

Steve Hafner – Kayak

I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that you were destined to embark on a journey. So you were born in Peru and spent your childhood in more countries than most Americans think of in their lifetime. I've heard you say that the world would be a better place if more people could live in different countries. Could you tell me more about that?

(2:34) When I was growing up, I didn't realize that moving around would actually shape my career and worldview, but it did.

And now I think more people would benefit from seeing the world. Because there are many different ways to solve problems in the world, and no country or region of any country can take advantage of or have a monopoly on good ideas. So the more you move around, the more you become a better person and a better citizen of the world. And I think that makes you more empathetic and more open to different ways of doing this.

For me, it was great to finally end up traveling. I liked using this product often because it not only had a solution to some pain points I saw, but also helped people navigate their destinations. Because I was able to get satisfaction from it. Your worldview will expand in other places as well.

We were talking about the innovation that is in Kayak's DNA. You can tell that Kayak prides itself on quickly adapting to new technology. What is the source of that spirit?

(3:49) I think that the people at Kayak, which currently has about 970 employees, are basically… all very curious people. We're all dissatisfied with the status quo and eager to look at new technologies and new developments and ask, “How can we configure them to make Kayak services better?” A lot of people say that's startup culture. We're not a startup anymore, so we don't really know. I believe that some companies have human resources with such spirituality, insight, and curiosity, while others do not. And we are lucky to have them.

As for some of these innovations, in March Kayak announced an image recognition tool that can provide price comparisons from screenshots of flight itineraries on any site. It's a cool tool. What I'm curious about is how consumers are reacting.

(5:02) They're using it. So it's still early days, right? However, in the past, using a travel site required visiting the travel site, navigating a search form, submitting a query, and getting results. Thanks to AI, you can now actually use your mobile phone. All you need to do is take a snapshot of your travel site results. [page] Or write your itinerary on paper, take photos, send to Kayak and get the results. Not only that, you can also set up freight alerts directly from the responses we receive.

What mobile phones and AI allow us to do is allow people to do things asynchronously. This means you no longer need to go to a travel agency and meet someone to make a reservation. Then I moved it offline. Next, I needed to visit the website. Now you can actually use the photo. It is amazing. I think the next step is to use voice. … I think that with AI, the feedback loop will greatly improve our work. In other words, you can actually reverse the results just by talking.

Kayak for Business is another recent innovation. Focus Wright told us about it in November at his conference when he shared that TripAdvisor was one of his new customers' girlfriends. What's new with Kayak for Business?

(6:46) Look, we've been on the consumer side for 20 years at Kayak. We've only been on the business side for three years. And he brings the same insight and innovation to the business side that we bring to the consumer side, and he's partnering with two great companies to do that. One is Blockskye, a technology vendor, and the other is PwC.

So what we've designed is a product that goes directly to airlines and certain OTAs for supply and fare improvements, and doesn't require credit cards or credit card fees, and doesn't require an expense report for its users. . We have no control over who handles tickets or provides customer service. …So far it's been fun. It's only been three years, so there's still a long way to go.

I'm interested because you're very passionate about innovation. How would you characterize Kayaks' use of generative AI in internal operations compared to a year ago and now? And what are your future predictions for generative AI in travel?

(8:44) I think this is a game changer in the following ways. [eliminating] A mundane job that many of us do. For example, our marketing team uses her GenAI to write press releases, write copy, and generate images and videos. Our SEO team does the same. When you were creating a content snippet for your hotel, you could use AI to create a synopsis around it.

I think all of this work will result in a much better quality of output from Kayak's staff. At least Kayak doesn't have a large customer service team, so I doubt it will replace the job.If on [a]

Customer service teams, you want to be more efficient, so master AI to avoid being replaced.

of [metasearch] The category is health. One of his players, Google, is responsible for most of the growth. …but that doesn't mean kayaking isn't healthy. … We've always wanted to be the best, and we still are the best.

Steve Hafner – Kayak

Between Google, loyalty programs, and social media, it's difficult for metasearch sites to maintain their previous share of ad revenue. What do you think is the future of metasearch?

(10:39) Yeah, that's why I get asked a lot about metasearch reaching its peak and things like that. Not at all. Consumers have an inherent desire to intersect shopping and travel. why? Because depending on where you go, prices will vary and you will have different options. Therefore, you cannot rely on American Airlines to offer you the lowest fares on Delta. I know I can't trust Booking.com to recommend all non-hotel accommodations. If you want to shop around, metasearch sites make it very easy to do so.

This category is very healthy. One of the players, Google, is attracting a large share of the growth, but that's because they have really good products. And they are also at the top of the food chain. But that doesn't mean kayaking isn't healthy.In fact, we never intended to be the biggest [metasearch] site. We always wanted to be the best, and we still are the best. You might want to look up travel prices on Google and then say book with Kayak because you'll get better results. I think that's true.

If you were to launch a startup today, what would you launch it for? What is the most ripe for disruption in travel?

(12:38) Oh my god! There are still many frictions in the travel ecosystem. I think there is still room for new airlines and new hotel chains. Use new technology, new customer acquisition methods. I would like to start from there.

I think the two most innovative companies in travel over the past 15 years are Airbnb and Uber.that's all [takes] The perfect alchemy for success. Must have great ideas. You have to have a great team. You need sufficient financial resources and good luck. It will be difficult if you don't have all four of these things.

i still think [at] Kayaks have all four of these. Therefore, I'm going to stick with Kayak rather than start another company and pursue something else. But hats off to the entrepreneurs who have the courage to do it.

I mentioned the Focus Light Conference. That's when we first learned about the Kayak Killer. Kayak co-founder Paul English was joking on stage about his latest venture, Deets, an app that provides recommendations based on reviews from users' friends. So I'd like to ask you, what's your review of the Deets Beta? As you know, this article needs a headline.

(14:27) You know I love Paul English, he has a talent for generating headlines. I wish his deets business success. I don't think he's in any danger of becoming a kayak killer. If Google couldn't kill us, Paul, it's not going to kill British Dietz either.

Kayak founders Steve Hafner and Paul English at the Phocuswright Conference in November.

We started talking about our 20 years at Kayak. It seems appropriate to end at this point. I don't ask everyone if they have any regrets, but if you could change anything, what would it be?

(15:10) Oh my God. There were many opportunities to expand our business more aggressively than ever before. I wish I had gambled a little more. I also wish Google hadn't outbid us because they were on the verge of acquiring his ITA Software. But we lost it. If we had been able to carry out that miracle, it would have been a different world.

No Google Flights, right?

(15:51) Oh, there should have been “Google Flights:Powered by Kayak”!

Now, let's turn the question around. What are you most proud of during that period?

(16:07) What I'm most proud of is building a successful company and working with so many fun and talented people along the way. Not everyone gets to experience that success. Again, it comes down to four things: a great idea, a great team, enough money, and some luck. And that last one is actually the most difficult to secure because you can't control it. So we've been very fortunate to have built a great company. Many of our employees have become wealthy in the process, which is also very rewarding.

Finally, what's next for you and Kayak? What will the next 20 years bring?

(16:51) We hope it will be as innovative as the first 20, if not more. I hope the company remains curious, dissatisfied, and innovative. We hope our team remains small and talented as well.hoping [profit and loss statement] Great, I hope you have good luck. But most importantly, his first 20 years have been just amazing and I hope you enjoy the ride.

