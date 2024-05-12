Google announces big Android improvements coming to your phone this week





Google I/O (short for input/output in computing terminology), held in California, is an event primarily attended by mobile developers. They can learn everything there is to know about how Android is evolving and think that existing apps need to be tweaked to run well on new phones.

But Google I/O is always worth your attention if you're just an Android enthusiast. Google usually spends the first few hours of its events showcasing all the new features of his Android, and this year is no exception. Google, led by CEO Sundar Pichai, will live stream the keynote on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, from 6pm UK time.

See how we further our mission of organizing the world's information and making it universally accessible and usable, says Google rather cryptically on its website. While we're sure to hear about the latest Android features, Android 15 isn't expected to bring a major overhaul to the look and feel of the operating system. In fact, it's hard to know what Android will look like since only the Google Pixel smartphone uses the Google-designed style of Android. One of the great things about this platform is that companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and Xiaomi are free to modify it. I'm interested in the beauty of my device.

However, these companies typically integrate all major updates provided by Google internally. So far, Google has added to the steps Apple took with the iPhone 14, introducing more controls for camera and vibration settings, and support for a Private Spaces feature that can protect certain apps and files from prying eyes. It seems there is. , sensitive notification settings, and support for Auracast, which lets you broadcast audio from your device to other headphones.

Big G will also talk about how he integrates artificial intelligence into Android. AI will be a big buzzword for his telco in 2024.

It's very likely that Google will first officially release Android 15 to Pixel smartphones, perhaps along with the expected Pixel 9 series later this year. The company typically teases new versions at I/O in May, but doesn't release them until the new phones go on sale around October.

The company officially jumped on board, announcing the Pixel 8a on May 7th. It will be released on May 14th, the same day as I/O.

