Technological innovation and energy transition among the main themes of QEF 2024





The 2024 Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), which opens tomorrow, will address pressing issues in several key areas.

Industry experts and global leaders participating in the 4th QEF, themed “Remaking the World: Surviving a Year of Uncertainty,” will discuss the themes of geopolitics, globalization and trade. energy transition; technological innovation; Business and investment prospects. sports and entertainment.

QEF's website states that the forum will explore issues that drive global executive board discussion and focus on the growing profile of the Gulf region.

A region where ambition and capital converge, where major powers strategically deploy their wealth to increase global influence, diversify their economies and gain international prestige. The forum, which brings together diverse international perspectives, will explore the strategic position of the Gulf states as they navigate this year of great uncertainty, the website added.

Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of the Standing Supreme Committee organizing QEF 2024, said in an earlier press conference that around 2,300 people, including 1,300 current leaders from international companies and organizations, will participants said they plan to participate in the forum. 200 domestic and international media companies.

Compared to the 10 MoUs secured in the previous edition, Sheikh Ali highlighted that 20 MoUs are scheduled to be signed during QEF2024, including 18 international MoUs.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Sheikh Ali said the memorandum of understanding expected to be signed at the forum will play an important role in boosting foreign direct investment (FDI) and attracting further investment to Qatar. He expressed optimism that this would be achieved.

He also highlighted the rapid growth in regional and international participation since the forum's inception.

The forum will be held in collaboration with Media City Qatar, said Jassim Mohamed Al Khouri, CEO of QEF and head of the media team of the Standing Supreme Committee, which organizes QEF. Mr. Al Kori also emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with Bloomberg Media Group over several years.

Mr Al Kori said: “Media City Qatar is a proud sponsor of Bloomberg Live and Bloomberg Media.” We have been successful in this partnership for the past four years. This is his fourth time at the Qatar Economic Forum, supported by Bloomberg. As Media City Qatar, we are excited to officially launch this year's theme for the Forum, which will be held in the coming days.

