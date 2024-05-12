Google Mini refuses to play through automation – Settings





tung256 (Tung) May 12, 2024, 12:48 pm 1

This is my code, but it doesn't work, so I think it's my syntax:

The file is located here on the HA machine.

where did i go wrong?

Action: – Service:media_player.media_play Data:media_content_id:media-source://media_source/local/media/ding2.mp3 media_content_type:audio/mpeg target:entity_id:media_player.basement_speaker 123 (Talas) May 12, 2024, 1:00:00pm

This is the service call you need to use.

media_player.play_media

Kiri256:

media_content_id: media source://media_source/local/media/ding2.mp3

In addition to the comment from Taras above, you should have a media folder under the www folder.

tung256 (Tung) May 12, 2024, 2:59 pm 4

I put the mp3 file in the path you gave me.

The code has been updated to the new path as shown below. No luck yet. Do I need to set permissions on this media folder for www?

Action: – Service:media_player.play_media Data:media_content_id:media-source://media_source/local/www/media/ding2.mp3 media_content_type:audio/mpeg Target:entity_id:media_player.basement_speaker

The Google Mini seems to be responding at least audibly this time, but I still can't play that mp3 file.I can confirm that the mp3 file is not corrupted because it plays normally in the browser.

Are there any errors in the log?

tung256 (Tung) May 12, 2024, 3:50 pm 7

I got this to work thanks to the Reddit post.MP3 file being in the www folder as you suggested.

Action: – Service:media_player.play_media Data:media_content_id:http://192.168.1.99:8123/local/media/ding2.mp3 media_content_type:audio/mpeg Target:entity_id:media_player.basement_speaker

Will this action always work even if Mini is offline, or does it still require a cloud connection?

123 (Talas) May 12, 2024, 4:06 PM 8 tung256:

But still can't play that mp3 file

In that case, the path to the mp3 file is incorrect.

If you use media-source://, the path must be relative to it (that is, not relative to the www folder).

Action: – Service:media_player.play_media Data:media_content_id:media-source://media_source/local/media/ding2.mp3 media_content_type:audio/mpeg target:entity_id:media_player.basement_speaker Home Assistant Media Source

Instructions on how to access your media using Home Assistant.

Kiri256:

Will this action always work even if Mini is offline?

That is, from the Internet. I think so, but I've never tried it (as far as I remember) because it's stored locally. When I disconnect the internet I get this:

tung256 (Tung) May 12, 2024, 6:52 pm 10

I used pfsense to block it from coming online. Mini realized it was not connected to the internet. But the automation for playing mp3 files still works fine.

You'll need to drop Google DNS requests on the firewall you're running and force the mini to use a different DNS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://community.home-assistant.io/t/google-mini-refuses-to-play-via-automation/728445 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos