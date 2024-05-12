Tech Expo 2024 is full of new projects and ideas





Purdue Polytechnic, Purdue University's School of Engineering, recently hosted the Spring 2024 Tech Expo, which is managed by the College of Engineering and Technology.

Tech Expo is the final showcase for engineering technology seniors and showcases their capstone project, a required assignment for graduation. Includes a variety of projects across engineering disciplines. Goals are determined by the authority of the student collaborators from among the faculty and industry sponsors. .

This year's Tech Expo featured 60 projects with approximately 25 sponsors. Student groups and sponsors are matched with faculty from a particular technical university to a project that solves the sponsor's specific problem.

With about half of the number of projects on display at last year's Expo, student teams have branched out to a wider range of topics and research areas for 2024.

For example, Team 28 was sponsored by “a small town near the Colca Canyon in Peru,” said James Drury, a senior electrical engineering technology executive.

“The town has geothermal hot springs and wanted an environmentally friendly way to pump the hot spring water vertically about 150 meters into the spa,” Drury said. Drury and his six teammates were the first team to work on the project, with the help of faculty partner and Peruvian crew liaison Ralph Munguia.

“They wanted hikers traveling through the valley to be able to stop and relax in a hot tub. … Mountain wind can generate about 400 watts, and each solar panel can generate an additional 100 watts.The Challenge was to build a test model powerful enough to generate the 1.5 kilowatts needed to push water up to 150 meters.

“We were able to prove that we can build a system that is self-sustaining. There is no external output power here, so it runs entirely on renewable energy.”

Other teams were engaged in continuing projects where their senior teams left off. In some cases, such teams have had to radically change their previous ones to update their technology.

“This was an ongoing project, but the Bechtel sponsors [Innovation Design Center] Bechtel provides students with a wealth of tools to work on technology-centered projects, from laser cutting and electronics manufacturing to 3D printing and more, said Jacob Creviston, a Team 6 energy engineering technology major. .

“We programmed an electronic measuring tool and accompanying workstation that can cut 80/20 type aluminum with great precision,” Creviston said. “We basically redesigned the entire setup when we started this project to take into account the degree of accuracy you can get from measuring equipment. And now we have a much more accurate measuring system and a much more portable and easier to use It worked because I had a workstation.”

Several projects focused on overcoming technical barriers that only recently became a problem. For example, it is only in recent years that research capabilities and commercialization in space have become a new frontier for many industries. For example, consider asteroid mining or pharmaceutical production.

Team 4 was tasked with finding a solution to a particularly difficult problem in the space industry: gravity simulation. “For example, researchers on the International Space Station [ISS] There is no way to simulate 1g,” said Dominic Lovisa, mechanical engineering technology senior. “1g” indicates that gravity at a particular location is equal to gravity on Earth.

The team worked to develop a centrifuge device that could reliably produce 1g without requiring flammable fuel sources, which would be prohibited in the ISS's fickle, oxygen-rich environment. They built a hydraulically driven centrifuge. This makes it possible to sort out heavy metals from asteroid mined samples as if the samples were passed through the same equipment on Earth.

An equally ingenious device illuminated by purple UV lights was on display next to the centrifuge. It is a Team 3 cylindrical water filtration device. This filter removes large amounts of “permanent chemicals” from the water.

“This project all started from scratch—[faculty partner] Fred Berry and our sponsor Infineon made sure the background chemistry worked, but we built the entire system from scratch,” said Drake Farrell, Mechanical Engineering Technology. says Mr.

“The trick here is to increase as much surface area as possible for the water to come into contact with, increasing the amount of time it's exposed to UV light within the structure. These things provide maximum contact and any solids such as titanium compounds that are still in the water are filtered out as they reach the bottom of the tube.

In the aftermath of the Tech Expo, graduating fourth-year students no longer show up in on-campus labs where they previously spent weeks laying the groundwork. But once they graduate, many of them move on to jobs they had already secured in the previous weeks and months.

On the expo floor, students could be heard discussing future roles at companies such as Northrop Grumman, Robisys and Indiana Microelectronics.

