



A year after their release, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are still some of the best Android smartphones you can buy. Google's promise that both companies will receive his seventh annual update sets a new standard for this platform, while their respective camera systems remain some of the best seen on smartphones today. However, with the Google Pixel 9 series launching in October, the question is, is it worth buying the Pixel 8 series now, or is it worth waiting a few more months to buy the Pixel 9? That means.

Google raises the bar with the Pixel 8 series, which offers seven years of OS and security updates until 2030

Let's address the elephant in the room. The Google Pixel 8 series is better in basically every way. Google has finally managed to address and fix most of the issues encountered with the Pixel 7 series and previous generation devices. The company has also promised to update its latest devices for an incredible 7 years, making both phones great value even at their new prices.

With seven years of updates, Google has raised the bar for all other phone manufacturers, making direct and long-term software support a key selling feature. Whether you buy your Pixel 8 Series today, tomorrow, or in a year, we'll continue to provide security and software updates to keep your entire lineup current and relevant through 2030.

Please note that some features may remain limited on new Pixels. However, because of the built-in Android features and security, your device should remain updated and fully functional for years.

The Pixel 9 series should offer three devices, but it's worth the wait, but only if you're still happy with your existing devices

Pixel 9 series render images leaked

On the other hand, if you already have a fairly new device and don't mind holding onto it until at least October, the Pixel 9 series might be worth the wait. If current rumors are to be believed, the Pixel 9 will be smaller than the Pixel 8, and while Google has maintained this pattern for the past few years, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will take over the usual big-screen slot. In between the two phones is the new, smaller Pixel 9 Pro, which brings the same premium feel to consumers without the larger 6.7-inch display.

In terms of features, all three devices are expected to be powered by the new Google Tensor G4 chipset, which is expected to have slightly better specs than the Tensor G3. Although the details are still up for debate, the chip is expected to have slightly better performance, be more power efficient, and be able to handle AI-related tasks even better than before.

There should also be a healthy amount of updates to connectivity, as the modem will reportedly be faster and more power efficient than the current generation. Of course, these are the usual features you'd expect from a new device, but it's possible that Google will make some new AI features or hardware improvements that will make the next generation even more appealing.

The Pixel 8 series is the best for now, they're already better at everything

Cameras are almost certainly improved with each new generation, and if you're looking for the latest and greatest, this alone makes the Pixel 9 series worth the wait. That said, it would be foolish not to recommend the already impressive Pixel 8 series, which is only seven months old, considering there's little information about the new models. The Pixel 8 series has already proven to excel in the premium device category as it can take beautiful photos, multitask, and run demanding games with ease.

Both phones already have all the features you need today. Unless you can wait until October, we recommend purchasing the Pixel 8 series, as Google often runs great promotions. And now with the launch of his Pixel 8a, Google has never had a portfolio of amazing devices as powerful as it does today.

The Google Pixel 8 has only been on the market for a few months, but it offers excellent value for money. It's a compact device with a great camera setup, a capable Google Tensor chip, and great software support. It will continue to be a great flagship for many years to come.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the largest device in the lineup, featuring a Google Tensor G3 chipset and an even better camera setup than its predecessor. It's packed with all the latest AI features and offers seven years of updates just like its smaller Pixel 8 sibling, making it a great buy for a few more years.

The Pixel 8a wants you to forget the Pixel 8 ever existed. With several key upgrades over its predecessor, including a brighter display, faster processor, and bigger battery, Google's latest midrange smartphone is the perfect combination of speed and AI smarts. And with seven years of OS upgrades, it's the longest-lasting $500 smartphone available today.

