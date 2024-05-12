Enabling Case Data Sync | Security Command Center | Google Cloud





Enterprise tier only: This feature is available only in the Security Command Center Enterprise tier.

This document explains what case data synchronization is and how to enable it in the enterprise tier of Security Command Center.

Cases, connectors, playbooks, and jobs functionality is powered by Google Security Operations.

overview

Enabling case data syncing keeps your cases and their corresponding tickets up to date. The sync process allows you to track updates made to cases and tickets, including comments, status, priority, and assignee changes.

A sync job is an internal automated process that synchronizes case data within Security Command Center and between Security Command Center and the unified ticketing system. These jobs are disabled by default and run automatically when enabled. For more information about enabling jobs, see Enable Case Sync.

The following job is responsible for the synchronization process.

SCC Enterprise – Sync SCC Data Sync SCC-Jira Tickets Sync SCC-ServiceNow Tickets

These jobs rely on information in playbooks to keep cases and tickets in sync with each other. The default playbooks available in Security Command Center provide the required values ​​for a particular tag and attach it to a case. If you choose to create a custom playbook, make sure it includes a step to create and attach tags to cases.

How sync jobs work

SCC Enterprise – The SCC Data Sync job checks the status of case findings. By default, a sync job automatically closes a case when all findings in the case are inactive. If at least one finding in a case is active, the system attaches a comment to the case and displays the finding status in the SCC – Finding Status case widget.

The SCC-Jira ticket sync job and SCC-ServiceNow ticket sync job are bidirectional and track and sync the following parameters:

Flow from Security Command Center to ticketing system: comments, case priority (mapped to ticket severity in Jira or ServiceNow), and case status.

Flow from ticketing system to Security Command Center: comments, ticket status changes, assignees, ticket priority.

Internally, the job also synchronizes information about the status and severity of the latest findings.

When the case is closed, the ticket is closed with a resolved status. When a ticket is resolved in Jira or ServiceNow, a sync job triggers Security Command Center and also closes the case.

How playbooks trigger data sync

By default, Security Command Center uses INTERNAL-SCC on cases to synchronize case data using SCC Enterprise – Sync SCC Data instead of using ticketing systems such as Jira or ServiceNow to create tickets for cases. You only need to attach the -TICKET-INFO tag. work.

When integrating with a ticketing system, the playbook attaches the required EXTERNAL-SCC-TICKET-INFO tag to a case only after successfully creating a ticket in the ticketing system. To properly sync case data with your ticketing system, enable either the Sync SCC-Jira Tickets or Sync SCC-ServiceNow Tickets jobs in addition to the SCC Enterprise – Urgent Posture Findings Connector connector and the SCC Enterprise – Sync SCC Data job. I'll make it. For more information on how to enable connectors and sync jobs, see the following sections.

Enable case syncing

By default, case data sync is disabled.

before you start

After you activate the Security Command Center Enterprise tier, you can synchronize case data.

To enable case sync, you must be granted one of the following SOC roles in the Security Operations console:

Administrator Vulnerability Manager Threat Manager

For more information about SOC roles and the privileges required for users in the Security Operations console, see Controlling Access to Security Operations Console Features.

Enable default configuration sync

To enable sync, follow these steps:

In the Security Operations console,[設定]>[取り込み]>[コネクタ]Go to.

[SCC Enterprise – 緊急ポスチャ所見コネクタ]Choose.

Toggle the toggle to enable the connector.

Click Save.

In the Security Operations console,[応答]>[ジョブ スケジューラ]Go to.

[SCC Enterprise – SCC データの同期]Select your job.

Toggle the toggle to enable the job.

[保存]Click to finish configuring the default flow (no ticketing system).

If you're using a ticketing system like Jira or ServiceNow, skip to the next section.

Enable ticketing system synchronization

After integrating with your ticketing system, perform the following steps to enable synchronization between Security Command Center Enterprise and your ticketing system.

In the Security Operations console,[応答]>[ジョブ スケジューラ]Go to.

Select the correct sync job.

When integrated with Jira,[Sync SCC-Jira Tickets]Select your job.

If you integrated with ServiceNow, select the SCC-ServiceNow Ticket Sync job.

Toggle the toggle to enable the selected job.

Click Save.

troubleshooting

This section provides troubleshooting steps to help you when you experience the following synchronization issues with Security Command Center:

Number of cases differs between Security Operations console and Google Cloud console

The number of posture cases displayed in the Security Operations console and the Google Cloud console may not match. This issue can occur if the synchronization process has not yet completed due to ingesting a large number of cases created in the first synchronization run. Wait until the initial sync run completes and then check the numbers again.

If you use a ticketing system, case comments may not sync or changes related to tickets may not be tracked and reflected in case comments. This issue can occur if some synchronization jobs are not active. SCC Enterprise – In addition to the Sync SCC Data job, be sure to enable either the Sync SCC-Jira Tickets job or the Sync SCC-ServiceNow Tickets job. For more information on how to enable jobs, see Enable Case Sync.

The case timestamp displays any date in the Unix epoch.

In the Google Cloud console, the discovery summary displays the external system refresh time, case SLA, and refresh time parameter values ​​as January 1, 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000. This issue can occur for the following reasons:

One of the sync jobs returned an error.

A job may return an error if the information used by the job is invalid or misconfigured. This error can occur, for example, if the job fails to update the EXTERNAL-SCC-TICKET-INFO value that you set, or if you add the EXTERNAL-SCC-TICKET-INFO tag to a case that does not yet have a ticket. there is. . To get error details, follow these steps:

In the Security Operations console,[応答]>[ジョブ スケジューラ]Go to.

Select your sync job.

[履歴]section for failed job status logs.

You are using a custom playbook that does not sync cases.

Make sure your custom playbook includes a POSTURE – JIRA – CREATE TICKET block or a POSTURE – SNOW – CREATE TICKET block configured with the necessary parameters for sync to work.

Threat case data is not synced with ticketing system

Only cases and tickets for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and posture violations are automatically synced. Threat cases are not automatically synced.

By default, Security Command Center does not create tickets for threats. Therefore, even if you customize the threat response playbook and create tickets, the sync may not work as expected.

what's next

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/security-command-center/docs/synchronize-case-data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos