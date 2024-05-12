Google Search Destroying Websites Does I/O bring hope?





Google search is now the de facto bridge between users and content on the web, but many small websites are seeing a sharp decline due to search volatility. As Google I/O approaches, is there a silver lining to this event?

There have been clearly worrying trends over the past few months. Websites are dying because of Google search. This comes along with a number of changes to Google, including a “helpful content update” that the company issued earlier this year that Google describes as a reduction in effort designed solely to help you rank better in search. The aim is to eliminate content that is sparse.

However, websites that create such “useful” content are still disappearing.

Two widely discussed examples are HouseFresh, a detailed air purifier review website, and RetroDodo, a website dedicated to retro gaming news, reviews, and more.

Both websites are independently owned and have had success ranking on Google for their subject matter in the past due to their in-depth coverage. However, this year, both sites saw a significant drop in search rankings, resulting in a significant drop in traffic. And there he has two factors at play. One is the increased emphasis on Reddit in Google searches in recent months, and the continued flood of content from big publishers.

As HouseFresh recently explained, some major publishers are “flooding” Google Search with tons of low-effort content on a subject, with the sole goal of getting their articles to rank high for keywords. . A key example is Forbes, which publishes thousands of articles about pets that direct visitors to pages about pet insurance, and the publication receives affiliate funding. Ahead of that, the same site has made a firm statement about how big publishers Red Ventures, Future, Valnet, DotDotMeredith and others are flooding the web with “best of” lists that aren't based on real-world testing. I have posted an explanation. Retrododo pointed out similar issues in the gaming space.

This is an alarming trend, and one that could get worse depending on Google's actions.

With that in mind, will you find anything helpful in this week's I/O?

Google I/O is the company's biggest event of the year, so it often has the most impactful announcements. As revealed by Abner Li earlier this week, news about search generative experiences (SGE) is likely and could have a major impact on search going forward.

Abner said:

Search Generative Experience (SGE) was announced a year ago, but one wonders if Google has deemed it mature enough to exit the Labs preview program. I can see the usefulness of providing answers directly instead of making people look up links. At the same time, the impact of that approach on publishers is not profound, to say the least.

Even if SGE were to launch in its current state to a broader audience of Google search users, it would be unable to do anything other than support the current state of online publishing. SGE embeds traditional search results further down the page, is bad at displaying citation links, and takes content verbatim from publishers, including mine.

A widespread SGE launch would only greatly accelerate the problems small publishers currently face. The only hope is that Google doesn't make this the default experience. In fact, one report claims that Google may turn this into a paid service.

But in any case, it's highly unlikely that I/O will be the step Google takes to tackle this problem. OpenAI, which is under increasing pressure, especially from rivals, plans to launch its own AI-powered search engine a day before I/O, according to reports Google is the most “impressive” It will be a place to focus on new technology. SEO rankings alone are not attractive enough.

This week's top stories

Google Pixel 8a is here!

After countless leaks, Google has finally released the Pixel 8a. This mid-range device starts at $499 in the US, is powered by Tensor G3, has seven years of updates, and made a great first impression in real-world usage time.

Beyond that, Google relaunched the Pixel Tablet this week by selling it without a dock. The tablet retails for $399 on its own, but with Apple announcing the new iPad literally hours ago, that announcement price is certainly lower.

Samsung is effectively giving away the Galaxy Watch for free

This week, Samsung is offering Galaxy Watch 6 buyers the chance to get a second smartwatch for free in a big sale. This is worth at least $299 and is one of the best deals currently available for Wear OS.

Meanwhile, in other areas of Wear OS, Fossil has discontinued the last remaining Wear OS model and Mobvoi has launched the new TicWatch Pro 5 “Enduro”.

See more of the rest of 9to5's top stories

9to5Mac: Try out the new M4 iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Electrek: Elon Musk says Tesla is spending $500 million on Superchargers this year after laying off his entire team

9to5Toys: Check out the gorgeous retro-modern Morel Audio BIGGIE Bluetooth speaker

