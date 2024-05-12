Energy and commerce leaders announce bipartisan bill to repeal Section 230





Our measures aim to restore the original purpose of the Internet.

Washington, D.C., House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) today announced a bill to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. announced a partisan bill. As described in a Wall Street Journal leadership opinion piece, the bill would require Congress and stakeholders to work together over the next 18 months to create new policies that enable and encourage free speech and innovation. It seeks to encourage the evaluation and establishment of legal frameworks. Companies need to properly manage their platforms.

Excerpt from the Wall Street Journal op-ed by Chairman Rogers and Ranking Member Pallone:

The original promise of the Internets was to help people and businesses connect, innovate, and share information. To realize these goals, Congress passed his Communications Decency Act of 1996. It was an overwhelming success. Section 230 of this law took the Internet from the days of you've got mail to today's global nexus of communications and commerce.

Unfortunately, Section 230 is currently undermining the once-nurturing healthy online ecosystem. Big Tech companies are exploiting the law to avoid responsibility and accountability because their platforms cause untold harm to Americans, especially children. Congress' failure to reconsider this law is irresponsible and unacceptable. That's why we took bipartisan action.

[…]

For years, lawmakers have tried to address these concerns, but to no avail. Part of the reason is that big tech companies have refused to engage meaningfully. Congress has worked in good faith to find solutions that preserve Big Tech companies' ability to innovate and ensure their safety and accountability for past and future harm. It's time to make it a reality. That's why today we're announcing bipartisan legislation to repeal Section 230.

Our actions aim to restore the internet's original purpose: to be a force for freedom of expression, prosperity, and innovation. Big tech companies and others have spent 18 months working with Congress to assess and enact a new legal framework that enables free speech and innovation, while encouraging these companies to be good stewards of their platforms. It is necessary to cooperate with Our bill gives major corporations a choice. Either we work with Congress to ensure the Internet remains a safe and sound place forever, or we lose Section 230 protections altogether.

Click here to read the full editorial.

Click here to read the bipartisan bill.

