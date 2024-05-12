20 companies join StanChart's four-woman cohort in technology incubator program





Standard Chartered has welcomed 20 new female start-ups to the fourth cohort of the Standard Chartered Women's Intech Incubator programme.

The program is implemented by Assisi University Ghana Climate Innovation Center and is dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs.

With a renewed focus on sustainability, this year's program reflects the Bank's commitment to promoting environmentally and socially responsible business practices.

Mansa Netti, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, emphasized the importance of the programme, saying: Advancing gender diversity in technology for entrepreneurs requires heroes and changemakers who drive innovation and shape the future.

She also shared valuable advice with the inductees, inspiring them to be authentic, confident, and ambitious.

The Standard Chartered Women in Technology Incubator Program focuses on supporting innovation, infrastructure and technology, investing in women-owned businesses and creating greater prosperity and diversity in the communities in which they operate. reflects the bank's strategy of bringing

Through this initiative, women entrepreneurs are given a platform to build capacity and realize their full potential in the business world.

Additionally, the six entrepreneurs will each receive a grant of $10,000 (GHS equivalent) in the final phase of the program, highlighting the bank's commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the technology industry with a focus on sustainability. ing.

Luka Sanusi, Executive Director of the Ghana Climate Innovation Center, highlighted the achievements of the previous cohorts, stating that in three cohorts, the Standard Chartered Women in Tech program has developed 54 companies, which will be trained for one year. He said that during the incubation period, he made more than GHC2 million in revenue. Hired over 400 people in 6 months.

In her remarks, Janet Sunkwa Mills, marketing consultant, Executive Women's Network (EWN) board member, and CEO of JaneM Salon & Spa, encouraged new employees to reimagine and reinvent solutions that foster women's growth. I called on you to do so. Meaningful global impact.

Georgette Burns Sakiado, founder and managing director of Georgette Burns Ltd., a Ghanaian drilling and mining supplies company, used her own experience to teach 20 female business owners about the business process. and urged them to work to overcome gender issues they may face. Encourage them.

Standard Chartered Bank's Women in Technology Incubator Program, launched in New York in 2014, is now a global program, operating in nine markets in Africa and the Middle East, including Ghana.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC is a major bank in Ghana, founded in 1896. We are a leading international banking group with a presence in 59 of the world's most dynamic markets and serving a further 64 customers.

Our purpose is to foster commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values ​​are here forever expressed in our brand promise.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Ghana Climate Innovation Center (GCIC)

The Ghana Climate Innovation Center (GCIC) is a research institute of Assisi University and a pioneering business incubator with a unique focus on developing sustainable SME ventures and entrepreneurs in Ghana's green economy.

Its mission is to develop and support an outstanding set of innovative ventures and entrepreneurs who are pioneering innovation and adaptive or mitigation solutions to Ghana's economic resilience and climate change challenges. .

It focuses on key economic sectors, the provision of premium business advisory and business mentoring services, technical support in the development, prototyping and testing of innovations, as well as financial grants to eligible SMEs within our incubators. It will be done.

