Innovation in Carnwath restoration overcomes challenges





Almost 10 years after restoration work first began on Carnwath Moss, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and its contractors are leveraging the latest technology to access the unusual bog and complete the work. I have moved to.

The site was planted with lodgepole pine in 1968, and many of the trees were removed in 2014 using a combination of traditional logging methods and mulching. However, because the ground was extremely wet, 14 hectares had to be left behind at the time.

In the 10 years since the initial work, there has been some recovery as the water table has risen, but some trees still remain with previous modifications made during the reforestation process, such as ditches and ridges. As a result, peatland habitats were not able to fully recover. Re-establish yourself.

Neil McLauchlan, FLS Peatland Restoration Forester, said: “Remediation at this site has proven to be incredibly difficult, but with the use of more suitable machinery, it is possible to safely remediate very wet land, which is an essential part of carrying out peatland restoration work. You can now access .

Our contractor deployed a state-of-the-art excavator that was specially modified to work alongside the existing vehicle. Modifications include fabrication and installation of a custom undercarriage that balances the weight of the machine and allows for a very wide range of tracks that can reduce ground pressure for wetland operations.

The current plan is to mulch the remaining original trees before using a technique developed by FLS called stump inversion and ground smoothing in the remaining areas that have been regenerated since the original felling. is. Remaining tree stumps and ridges are pushed into lower ditches to form flat ground similar to that found in unaltered peatlands.

Alongside the fight for access to wetlands, FLS teams have been working to protect vulnerable wildlife and nearby high-value protected areas.

Mr McLauchlan explained: Some of the issues raised during the planning stage were when and how to act in conjunction with the discovery of a rare mineral mound in the center of the site, which is home to an active badger population.

Our environmental team came out and inspected the set several times and marked the entrance hole. A buffer zone was established and a small area of ​​trees was left in place for the duration of the project. These are later cut down by hand to avoid disturbing the badgers.

Additionally, the site is surrounded by an Area of ​​Special Scientific Interest, and a buffer zone has been established at the boundary to prevent any negative impact on adjacent land.

The restoration work at Carnwath Moss will occupy part of 10,000 hectares of peatland set aside on land managed by Forestry and Land Scotland for restoration through rewetting.

Healthy peatlands can help secure carbon stocks by supporting nature and reducing flood and fire risks, while turning carbon sources into carbon sinks.

