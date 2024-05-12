AI will account for 10% of Big Tech IT budgets





Artificial intelligence (AI) projects are expected to account for up to 10% of a company's IT budget.

This is according to a report in Seeking Alpha magazine on Sunday (May 12), citing Wedbush's research. As the report notes, his AI spending, which accounted for less than 1% of his IT spending last year, has skyrocketed dramatically.

The first wave of the AI ​​revolution was led by the godfathers of AI, Jensen and Nvidia and Nadella/Redmond, but now the second, third, and fourth waves of this $1 trillion in spending over the next decade are Derivatives are surging onto the shores of technology. The Wedbush memo states:

The Wedbush report sees more breadcrumbs on the unprecedented wave of AI spending from Arm Holdings, Palantir, Oracle, and others, adding that the company's AI spending cycle is ramping up.

The findings come as technology giants such as Meta, Apple, and Microsoft are investing heavily in AI projects. For example, Meta announced last week a new generative AI tool that allows businesses to create images for advertising, and Microsoft recently expanded its AI assistant-focused partnership with ServiceNow.

We strongly see this as Microsoft's AI-powered iPhone Moment changing Redmond's cloud growth trajectory for years to come, and our recent checks give further confidence in this dynamic. Mr. Dobusch added.

Last week also saw the announcement of Microsoft's $3.3 billion data hub in Wisconsin to teach employees and manufacturers how to optimize their use of AI. This is part of a larger expansion of investments in AI infrastructure and training.

Once the infrastructure is built, companies will have access to more advanced AI capabilities, said technology analyst Vaclav Vinkarektord PYMNTS. For example, more sophisticated machine learning algorithms can help analyze increasingly large datasets in shorter time frames. Or use AI to improve natural language processing to actually better serve your customers.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS last week examined New York City's efforts to compete with San Francisco and Seattle as a leading destination for cutting-edge technologies such as AI.

Learn how New York attracts engineering AI talent faster than the Bay Area and retains it more effectively, allowing engineers and entrepreneurs passionate about AI to interact, share ideas, learn from each other, and innovate. A community will be formed that can promote this, co-authored by Egor Olteanu. said the founder and CEO of atVolt AI in an interview with PYMNTS.

Silicon Valley is a beautiful place sandwiched between the ocean and mountains, and California's climate is almost perfect. What is New York willing to do to attract talent and keep them there?

For all of our PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to our daily AI newsletter.

More information: AI, AI investing, AI spending, artificial intelligence, Big Tech, Microsoft, Microsoft iPhone Moments, News, PYMNTS News, Wedbush, Hot Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/artificial-intelligence-2/2024/report-ai-will-take-up-10-of-big-tech-it-budgets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos