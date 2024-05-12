Google Pixel 8a vs Nothing Phone (2): Comparison of premium midrange smartphones





Google recently expanded its Pixel 8 series with the launch of Pixel 8a priced at Rs 52,999 in India. This new addition to the A-series lineup is the successor to the Pixel 7a. Available exclusively on Flipkart, the Pixel 8a comes in Aloe, Bay (Limited Edition), Obsidian, and Porcelain colors. It has an OLED display and is powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset. The smartphone features a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 13MP selfie camera, along with various AI-based features. In this price range, the smartphone competes with: Nothing Phone (2) was launched with a starting price of $44,999. Carl Pei's London-based brand Nothing launched this model last July. The Nothing Phone (2) features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a redesigned His Glyph interface with more LED segments (than the previous generation) for additional functionality. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by a 4700mAh battery. It runs on Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 and offers enhanced widgets and camera improvements, including a 50MP+50MP Sony IMX890 camera setup with advanced HDR algorithms and AI features. The selfie camera has been upgraded to 32MP. Here's how the two premium mid-range smartphones compare against each other.

Google Pixel 8a vs Nothing Phone (2): Comparison

Features Google Pixel 8anothering Phone (2) Release Price RS 59,999 (256GB) RS 44,999 (8GB + 128GB), RS 49,999 (12GB + 256GB) and RS 54,999 (12GB + B) Chipset Google Tensor G3QualComm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 performance improvement 25% performance increase compared to Tensor G2 available on Pixel 7 series 80% improvement over Phone (1)s Snapdragon 778+ chipset Display Actua display, 40% brighter than Pixel 7a, 120 Hz refresh rate 6.7 inch OLED, 120 Hz refresh rate Battery 4700 mAh4700 mAh Operating System Android 14, 7 years of software support, security updates, no Android OS upgrades Android 13 based OS 2.0 Camera setup Dual rear: 64MP main + 13MP ultrawide , 13MP Front 50MP+50MP Main, 32MP Front Camera Features Best Take, Magic Eraser, Audio Magic Eraser Advanced HDR, Motion Capture 2.0, 4K (60fps) Video Recording Security Titan M2 Security Chip N/A Design Matte Back, Glossy Aluminum Redesigned Glyph interface with more LED segments to add frame functionality Colors Aloe, Bay (Limited Edition), Obsidian, Porcelain White, Gray

