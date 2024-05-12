Weekly Tech Recap: Apple launches two new iPads, Google quietly announces Pixel 8a and more





Weekly Tech Roundup: From Apple unveiling two new iPad models to Sam Altman refuting reports that OpenAI will announce new search engine ahead of Google I/O 2024 event, this week's Tech Roundup reveals There are many things to do. So without further ado, let's take a look at this week's top 5 tech news.

1) Apple reveals AI ambitions with new iPad Pro:

Apple unveiled two new iPads at its Let Loose event this week, giving the company a long-awaited upgrade to its tablet range after nearly 18 months of waiting. The iPad Air lineup includes some major improvements, including the addition of a larger 13-inch model for the first time and an upgrade to the faster M2 chipset compared to its predecessor, the M1. Apple also moved the camera to the side of the iPad Air, making it easier to use the device in landscape mode.

But the star of the show at the Let Loose event was the iPad Pro, touted as the thinnest device Apple has ever made. The new iPad Pro series features a new OLED Ultra Retina XDR display and Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new processor runs on 3-nanometer technology and is said to be significantly more power efficient and deliver up to 1.5x better CPU performance compared to the previous generation iPad Pro's M2 chipset.

But what's interesting here is that for the first time we see Apple trying to position one of its devices for an AI use case. Apple says the new iPad Pro is a “very powerful device for AI” thanks to a new neural engine capable of 38 trillion operations per second.

2) Google quietly announces Pixel 8a.

Google quietly announced the Pixel 8a right after the iPad launch event on May 7th, shocking everyone. The latest addition to the Pixel 'A' series is powered by the same Tensor G3 chipset as its more expensive sibling, with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Pixel 8a is promised seven years of OS updates and security patches. Google is also bringing a number of AI features to the Pixel 8a, including Gemini AI, Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, and Best Take integration.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also his 13MP front shooter for all your selfie and video calling needs. Pixel 8a can shoot up to 4K 60fps video from the rear camera and 4K 30fps video from the selfie shooter.

3) Sam Altman refutes reports that he is launching a new AI search engine to rival Google:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the company will launch a new AI-powered search engine to rival Google and Perplexity AI on May 13, the day before the Android maker's I/O 2024 event. He denied reports that it was possible. However, Altman said he will be making several new announcements regarding ChatGPT and GPT-4 at Monday's event.

Refuting reports that he is launching a new search engine or announcing GPT-5, Altman said in a post on I wrote that I'm working hard on some new things that you might think. Love! It feels like magic to me. Monday at 10 a.m. PT. ”

4) Google Wallet launched in India:

Google has launched a digital wallet application 'Google Wallet' in India. This application allows users to securely store personal information such as loyalty cards, transit passes, IDs, etc. However, the company is adamant that the launch of Google Wallet will not affect his already popular UPI application, Google Pay.

The Google Wallet app comes pre-installed on all Pixel smartphones in India. Non-Pixel users can visit the Play Store to download a digital wallet and use it to save their card details. However, the Mountain View, California-based company confirmed that the Google Wallet app is not yet coming to Inida's wearables.

5) New upgrades to Siri may be unveiled at WWDC 2024.

Apple could introduce a much-needed generative AI-powered upgrade to Siri that would make the voice assistant more conversational and versatile, allowing it to go beyond answering one question at a time to include chat capabilities. The New York Times reported that it may be offered. The new Siri upgrades, along with Apple's other AI products, could be announced at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10th.

Apple reportedly has no intention of competing directly with ChatGPT with the new Siri upgrade. Instead, the company is focused on enhancing the tasks Siri already does, such as setting reminders, creating calendar events, and adding items to your shopping list. Siri could also gain the ability to summarize text messages.

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the technology news and updates with Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.Show more Show less

Published: May 12, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/weekly-tech-recap-apple-launches-2-new-ipads-google-quietly-introduces-pixel-8a-and-more-11715501691846.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos