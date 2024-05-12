One announcement at Google I/O will fix a gaping hole in Wear OS





sunday runday

In this weekly column, Android Central Wearables Editor Michael Hicks talks about the world of wearables, apps, and fitness technology related to running and health in his quest to get faster and fitter.

Google I/O 2024 will be held this Tuesday and the announcement of Wear OS 5 is expected. The last three I/Os led to a major overhaul of Wear OS 3 (2021), the launch of the Pixel Watch (2022), and a preview of Wear OS 4 (2023). After two bombshells, last year's wearable news was perfunctory, so the long-awaited fitness fix to his Wear OS is gearing up for his year of bounce back.

We know Wear OS 5 is on the I/O schedule, along with a talk on “Building for the Future of Wear OS.” Google may announce a new hybrid interface that extends battery life on Wear OS watches, or it may announce plans to incorporate Wear OS watches into its new Find My network.

Given I/O's potential AI focus, Gemini may come to Pixel and Galaxy Watch. And perhaps we'll get a glimpse of the Pixel Watch 3, even if it doesn't arrive until the fall.

These all seem like fair bets for the Google I/O Bingo Card. Less likely, but still important, is the Wear OS team announcing a proper OS-wide replacement for the moribund Google Fit. It may or may not be a Fitbit. It just has to be something.

The Google Fit API will be phased out next year in favor of a new API called Android Health with universal data categories such as steps, distance, and calories. Designed to work with Health Connect, it has the ability to seamlessly transfer data between apps and export niche data like blood sugar and blood pressure once the watch starts tracking.

Sounds great in theory! In reality, there is still a void where Google Fit existed as an agnostic option. You can transfer data, but you need a final destination. Additionally, most fitness apps are designed to lock users into an ecosystem and charge fees. Yes, the Google Fit app is still available, but now that Google has turned its attention to his Fitbit, launching the app has become difficult. Samsung Health is the closest “universal” and free alternative, but this app is only available on his Samsung smartwatch.

Some might argue that health and fitness apps are an important way modern Wear OS watches can differentiate themselves from each other, as they seem to be a big draw for the Pixel Watch. And because these companies sell health and fitness data to advertisers, universal apps could hurt small brands' profits. So how can his Wear OS watch, with its universal fitness app experience, differentiate itself from other watches?

When Samsung joined Wear OS, Google didn't claim to give up its own apps, UI, or unique approach. Part of that includes leaving Samsung Health as the default option. As for other brands, they may not want their apps to compete with his Fitbit or Samsung Health.

That doesn't change the fact that the Wear OS brand suffers from this fragmentation. All non-Samsung/Google watches come with their own apps that have reduced features like workout recommendations and recovery times compared to what dedicated fitness watches offer. The same goes for Apple Fitness Plus, which offers popular workout videos.

Instead, OnePlus' first Wear OS product, the OnePlus Watch 2, had issues with health sampling, while Fossil couldn't catch up on the software front with a terribly lackluster Wellness app, leading to the company permanently abandoning Wear OS. I've seen it abandoned. Without further support from Google, there's no telling how many third-party brands will break out of that small niche.

What could be the solution? My initial plan was very simple and would be a fancy Google I/O announcement. That is, if Fitbit were introduced to all Wear OS watches with Wear OS 5, either via the Play Store or as an alternative “default” option. You can choose between Bixby or Google Assistant on your Galaxy Watch.

Yes, this makes Wear OS watches more uniform. However, health data is essential to a great smartwatch experience, as is Google Assistant and apps. Samsung wants you to use the Galaxy Store or Bixby, but at least you have a reliable Google alternative.

As for how Wear OS watches stand out, there are still ways to differentiate the various models in design, display, UI, etc. without leaving health and fitness as a market in this western world.

The move could give the struggling Fitbit brand greater visibility among Android users. I would like to suggest that Google compensate his partners like Mobvoi and OnePlus by deducting the profit on his Fitbit subscription purchased on the watch after the trial period ends.

My other solution would influence Google's eagerness to rename services that serve the same purpose. Just turn “Android Health” into an app like Google Fit. Give it some basic goals and coaching, make it free, and let people use it as a way station between their Wear OS watch and their favorite proprietary fitness app.

Eventually, we expect Google to offer something like a “Gemini Coach AI” that looks at your health data and provides recommendations for sleep, training, and recovery. But unless it's another Fitbit exclusive that sells the Pixel Watch, you'll want a unified Wear OS fitness experience.

We'll see if this year's Google I/O 2024 has any fitness surprises in store, Fitbit-related or otherwise. What I do know is that at some point, Google's choice to take matters into its own hands with health and fitness, which is a top priority for many Android watch buyers, could backfire on its Wear OS partners. Only.

