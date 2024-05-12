Half-baked technology is the worst trend of 2024





Key Takeaways Rushed products like the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin highlight the dangers of prioritizing speed over quality in innovation. The Fisker Ocean software issue illustrates the importance of creating a user-friendly experience for new products from the beginning. Companies must focus on quality over speed to avoid releasing half-baked technology that disappoints consumers and hinders innovation.

April 2024 was AI hardware month, but it didn't go well at all. The Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1 are both recently released AI hardware devices that promise to change the way we interact with the world. As you can probably guess from the title of this post, neither device was able to live up to its ambitious claims. First generation products aren't usually the best, but there's a deeper problem here.

We are observing an issue that has been plaguing the gaming industry for some time. Developers release games in a buggy, unfinished state for whatever reason, and (if they're lucky) try to fix the mess within a few months. As an avid supporter of both the tech and gaming industries, this is a trend I've disliked for some time. Unfortunately, it's only going to get worse in 2024. Today we'll take a look at some products that focus on this issue and what it means for the tech industry as a whole.

Related articles Rabbit R1 proves why dedicated AI needs to be something different Dedicated AI devices need to be something special to be worth putting in your pocket The Fisker Ocean EV terribly wrong

Fisker is a relatively new American company that was preparing to take on Tesla with its all-electric crossover SUV, the Fisker Ocean. It has a unique exterior design, comfortable and spacious seats, and a great driving experience. The roof is also equipped with solar panels to further extend the range.

Unfortunately, the car had some software issues that turned it into a bug-filled mess. I was experiencing issues with the infotainment system, drive mode malfunctions, Bluetooth connectivity issues, and random key fob issues. There was also no glovebox on the passenger side, some controls were poorly labeled, and there was no automatic brake hold.

All of these user experience issues led to a lot of discomfort, even though the car is fundamentally good. Fortunately, Fisker fixed most of these issues with his Ocean OS 2.0 release. This software would solve most of Ocean's problems, but it was too late. In March 2024, Fisker temporarily halted production of the Ocean due to financial difficulties. There are rumors on the street that they are on the verge of bankruptcy.

Production delays and management issues have made it difficult for startups like Fisker to survive. This means that if you purchase Fisker Ocean, you will likely not receive future software updates that could fix current issues. It's a horribly sad situation everywhere.

Humane AI Pin Definition of Overhype

We knew the Humane AI Pin wouldn't be on our list of favorite products for April 2024, but no one expected it to be this bad. The goal of this wearable AI hardware is to reduce dependence on smartphones by providing access to critical functionality through large-scale language models (LLMs) like GPT-4. Ask questions, make calls, take notes, and communicate naturally using just your voice.

While the concept is great on paper, AI Ping has struggled to catch up with its biggest competitor: smartphones. This wearable AI is slow, inconsistent, has short battery life, overheating issues, and has a hefty price tag of $700. What's more, you can't actually interact with the AI ​​unless you pay a $24 monthly subscription fee. That's right, you'll have to pay a monthly fee to use your new $700 device. Otherwise, it will become a paperweight.

All of this for a product that's nearly half as bad as a mobile phone. It makes using your phone faster and easier in almost all situations. Although LLMs are good at natural language processing, they still tend to hallucinate and confidently give wrong answers. Considering the price, it's a device that no one should buy.

Rabbit R1 Great idea, terrible execution.

Like the Humane AI Pin, the Rabbit R1 is also middling. So much so that Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods gave the device an embarrassing 2/10 rating in his review. R1 runs on Large Action Model (LAM). The idea is to accept voice input and allow users to interact with your app in the same way they would do it themselves. For example, using the API he can order food from DoorDash, play a song from Spotify, request a ride from Uber, or generate an image from Midjourney.

The idea is that LAM will learn and improve the way it interacts with these services over time. In theory, it's a great idea because you'll save a lot of time if you don't have to download the app or use it yourself. Unfortunately, we don't have enough training data to be accurate. This often results in the wrong song being played, food being delivered to the wrong address, and Uber trip information being messed up. If it's unreliable, you're wasting your time. Instead of alleviating headaches, they create them.

On top of that, the scroll wheel navigation is difficult to use, you can't set alarms, and nothing beats a smartphone. It feels like a very rushed product to market.

So what does this mean? We're seeing signs of a bigger problem

The reason these products are bad is simple. This is because the product was rushed to market in a state that was not really ready for release. Fisker wants to compete with Tesla, but they've gotten so caught up in that idea that while they've made great cars, they haven't been able to provide a comfortable, frustration-free experience. Similarly, both Rabbit and Humane want a piece of the AI ​​pie before Apple and Google eventually build the same enabling features into iOS and Android.

Even Apple Vision Pro is mediocre. While we can definitely expect Apple to improve its products in the near future, it's still strange that he released a $3,500 device without much to offer at this point.

I'm all for companies experimenting and trying to make fun hardware. Unfortunately, half-baked technology is difficult to review and gives a bad impression to us as customers. Many people are already skeptical about virtual reality, AI, electric cars, etc. Products like the one described in this post confirm these suspicions, and as a result, people become less interested in the latest innovations.

Rushing a product to market is a fast race to the bottom. It prevents long-term investment in research and development and prevents real innovation in technology. This also slows market adoption due to skepticism and poor performance.

Looking to the future

I know this article is a bit gory, but this is a situation we all need to be aware of. Companies should focus on quality over speed to create polished and easy-to-use products before release. It also requires a clear roadmap for improvement and a focus on core functionality. We as consumers also need to vote with our wallets, rather than buying technology based on promises of future improvements. Fortunately, there is still enough good technology out there to outweigh bad technology. We do our best to highlight this here on his XDA. We hope you read till the end as we truly take a look at the latest and greatest the industry has to offer.

Related I'm tired of the technology around me, so I replaced it with these funky products Some gadgets are destined to be boring, but not these.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/half-baked-tech-is-the-worst-trend-of-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos