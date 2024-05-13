Google is designing phones with things we all need that no one else has done before





Google is proposing to change the concept that a case is an accessory to the phone, but now the case is part of the original design. (Photo: Google)

In the mobile device industry, design and functionality work together to create technological tools that not only meet the functional expectations of users but also are visually appealing and unique.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Claude Zellweger, Google's director of industrial design, explained how this philosophy of integrating design and accessibility played a key role in the design process for the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. I explained in detail.

These are the most relevant data that Google executives have said about the development of these mobile devices and how it could change the way we think about developing new models.

When designing the Pixel 8, we considered how the case would look and whether it would be practical for the device's various uses. (Photo: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo)

Google, known for its technology, says these new devices are the most beautiful phones the company has ever created. A feature of this generation is that from the beginning, attention was paid not only to the design of the main body but also to the case.

Similarly, Zellweger emphasized that since 90% of users protect their devices with a case, it was important to consider color and case as fundamental rather than secondary elements from the beginning of the design. Masu.

This careful integration of industrial design and aesthetic vision has become a new strategy that seeks to provide a pleasant tactile experience, in addition to an attractive appearance, even when the phone is covered with a case.

Google says it's “the company's most beautiful phone to date.” (Photo: Google Store)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is a strong supporter of this vision, stressing the importance of delivering an integrated, deeply thought-out user experience where every detail, from color to ergonomics, is well-planned. It emphasizes gender.

By focusing on design, Google was able to overcome technical challenges such as camera placement in previous Pixel models. Zellweger explained how the integration of industrial design and engineering has evolved to emphasize the device's photographic capabilities.

This advancement is evident in the inclusion of a camera bar in the latest models. In addition to its functionality, this feature has become a signature element of Pixel design.

The bar where the camera is located is another new feature on Pixel. (Photo: Europa Press)

The truth is, Pixel design has gone through several phases, from the first three generations, when camera placement seemed more arbitrary, to the adoption of the camera bar as a signature element.

This evolution reflects Google's desire to maintain continuity in design, ensuring that year-to-year aesthetic changes not only follow technological advances in devices, but also maintain a consistent visual identity.

Since the launch of its mobile devices, Google has differentiated itself visually. (Photo: Google)

While there are rumors that future Pixel 9s will see a major design change, the camera bar is expected to remain constant, thus maintaining the common thread in the Pixel series' visual identity.

Similarly, the interview with Zellweger details the principles that guide the design of Google products, and Google's commitment to creating devices that provide a complete user experience in both aesthetics and functionality. is shown.

This approach to design could not only set a new standard for the industry, but also be an important step in helping mobile device manufacturers understand how to integrate aesthetic and functional elements to improve the user experience.

