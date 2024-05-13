Google adjusts Android Studio release cycle to improve speed and quality





Ahead of this year's Google I/O developer event, Google announced some interesting changes to how Android Studio, its integrated development environment (IDE) for Android app development, is released and updated.

“From now on, with each new “animal,” [major release] “Android Studio prioritizes updates to the underlying IntelliJ platform,” Google senior product manager Adarsh ​​Fernando wrote in an announcement post. “New and updated features designed specifically for Android development are delivered through feature drops that share the same animal codenames as the base release, and are delivered immediately after the base animal release reaches the stable channel. Continue.”

Windows Intelligence in your inbox

Sign up for our new free newsletter and get 3 time-saving tips every Friday, plus a free copy of Paul Thurrott's Windows 11 and Windows 10 Field Guide (regularly $9.99) as a special welcome gift. please.

“*” indicates a required field

Google switched up its current Android Studio release cycle a little over three years ago, starting with Android Studio Arctic Fox, formerly known as Android Studio 4.3. Under this scheme, the company identifies each release using an animal-based codename (e.g., Arctic Fox) and a year-based versioning scheme (e.g., 2020.3.1) to ensure alignment with the IntelliJ version on which it is based. We are increasing our sexuality.

This new change is an improvement on the existing release cycle, with two major milestones in each cycle. The first is tied to the underlying IntelliJ IDEA that Android Studio is based on, and the second is a feature drop for Android-specific features. Each release uses a standardized version numbering scheme tied to the year of the IntelliJ release, the major version number of the IntelliJ release, and the major version of Studio. The first release under this new scheme will be code-named Koala and have a version number of 2024.1.1. The second release is his Koala feature drop with version number 2024.1.2.

Android Studio Koala version 2024.1.1 was first available as a Canary preview build in March, moved to beta in May, and Google plans to ship it as a stable version in Q3. Key new features include sticky lines in the editor, a completely improved terminal with visual and functional enhancements, improvements to his IDE for Java and Kotlin, inline breakpoints for multiple statements, new inspections and quick fixes It is included.

According to Google, Android Studio Koala feature drop version 2024.1.2 will be released soon after Android Studio Koala version 2024.1.1 is stable, or in the fourth quarter of 2024. This release adds new sign-in flows to improve Firebase and Gemini onboarding and device UI.for testing your app against different device UI settings.[実行中のデバイス]Configure shortcuts in Windows, new Gemini API templates to help you build generative AI into your Android apps, and more. (Google will announce more about these new features next week at Google I/O.)

The reason for this change is that Google wants to release new features to Android Studio faster and at a higher quality.

“Our main goal with these changes is to ensure that important updates to the IntelliJ IDEA platform arrive in the Android Studio Stable channel more frequently, and that new Android-specific features ship with higher quality and polish. ” explains Fernando. “Separating IDE platform updates from feature drops allows us to deliver both types of enhancements in a more streamlined manner, resulting in a stable channel focused on improving productivity. Updates will be made more frequently.”

Developers who want to see what this is all about can download a pre-release version of Android Studio Koala from the Android Developers website. (You can install stable and pre-release versions of his Android Studio side by side on the same device.) It's natural to think that many of the developer features Google will announce next week will require this version of the product. .

Google I/O 2024 opens on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thurrott.com/dev/302418/google-adjusts-the-android-studio-release-cycle-for-speed-and-quality The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos