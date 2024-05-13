How Israel's largest medical center used AI to save lives during the Israeli-Hamas conflict





Avi Turu, MD, Deputy Chief Transformation Officer, Director, Sheba Women's Health Innovation Center, Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Sheba Beyond, Sheba Medical Center Eyal Zimrikman, MD, Chief Transformation and Innovation Officer, Sheba Medical Center

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the relentless demands of wartime have led local medical teams to adapt and integrate new technology at an unprecedented pace.

As leaders of Israel's largest medical center, we face a brutal three-pronged attack. It is the daily influx of injured civilians and soldiers, the reduction in the workforce due to medical personnel being called to military service, and the imminent danger of relocating entire medical centers to Israel. Shelter to protect against missiles.

Faced with more patients and fewer staff, our response was to unleash the power of AI and automation, paving the way for more care with fewer resources.

When we had to move patients to bulletproof shelters, we leveraged cutting-edge technology to transition from in-person care to telemedicine. While being treated at home, patients were able to use their own shelter while staying with their families during stressful times.

This period has taught us valuable lessons in crisis management and the value of strategic deployment of medical technology. As with COVID-19, many of the technological advances pursued as a result of this war will serve as valuable additions to the ongoing healthcare toolbox in the long term.

More conflicts and pandemics are inevitable in Israel and around the world, and hospitals will be on the front lines treating all those affected. I would like to share some of the considerations we have made to integrate medical technology to meet the new challenges that war has presented us with.

We decided to focus on two examples from very different clinical areas that extend rehabilitation services and provide real-time telecare to high-risk pregnant patients in the comfort and safety of their homes.

Organic & open innovation

To ensure success, we first had to decide on the right approach. There are two general approaches when it comes to innovation in the hospital environment. Organic innovation involves technology that hospitals develop internally based on needs that physicians identify in their specialty. Open innovation, on the other hand, involves hospitals incorporating technologies developed by external parties.

Both methodologies have important advantages. In the last year alone, we have seen the success of organic innovations from 15 promising companies developed in our hospital to meet critical unmet needs. However, this process takes time, so when responding to a crisis, open innovation can often provide faster, broader, and more market-responsive solutions.

When evaluating open innovation opportunities, it's important to look beyond immediate needs and consider the big picture. Hospitals need to identify the most appropriate technology, assess the product's current operating state and potential for future development, while proactively anticipating and addressing implementation challenges.

Rehabilitation – addressing issues of scale

After the October 7 attack, thousands of people were taken to Israeli hospitals for emergency treatment. Then, with military operations on the horizon, Israel's medical system faced the daunting prospect of treating even more patients with severe and complex injuries, further straining limited resources and preconceived notions. The emergence of a way of thinking that is not bound by Take on the challenge.

Shiva Executive Director Professor Ishak Kreis immediately anticipated one of the greatest missions and challenges our hospital has ever faced in expanding rehabilitation services.

Rehabilitation is a labor-intensive field that requires large multidisciplinary teams of occupational, physical, and speech therapists, often working one-on-one with patients. We turned to technology and innovation to support our rehabilitation care programs.

To ensure we get these choices right, we are working with a multidisciplinary team that includes the hospital's experienced innovation and technology leaders and members of the rehabilitation clinical team, led by Professor Gabriel Seilig, Head of Innovation at Sivas Rehabilitation. We have organized a committee. This committee was involved in decision-making throughout the identification and selection process, evaluating, critiquing, and analyzing potential solutions to ensure that any technology complemented and optimized clinical team performance.

Our experience demonstrates that integrating AI/machine learning technology with telemedicine solutions can significantly improve patient treatment outcomes. AI-powered tools are helping to guide patients through important repetitive tasks that play a key role in the rehabilitation and recovery process, whether it's physical or mental training. This integration is intended to enable care for more patients over longer periods of time without expanding clinical teams. Additionally, these AI tools have proven invaluable in ensuring continuity of care after patients are discharged from the hospital and allowing them to maintain the recovery process at home. These tools are likely to be used most effectively when patients begin using these tools under Sheba's supervision.

In addition to AI-driven solutions, we also recognize the importance of automation and remote care technologies that do not rely on AI. These technologies are important for two main reasons. One is to enhance in-hospital logistics operations through in-hospital telemedicine, and the other is to ensure seamless continuity of care for patients transitioning from hospital to home care.

Redefining prenatal care

Even in the midst of the chaos of war, the reality of pregnant women and newborns persists. For those facing high-risk pregnancies, intensive monitoring of both mother and fetus is typically performed in the hospital from diagnosis to delivery.

With the grim prospect of relocating many hospital beds to missile shelters, the difficult decision to reduce the high-risk antenatal ward from 39 beds to just 15 in anticipation of the possibility of patients being evacuated to air raid shelters. became necessary. Additionally, with alarms ringing, schools and child care facilities closed, and stress levels soaring, patients overwhelmingly preferred to stay home with their families and children.

In response, we have enhanced our existing comprehensive virtual pregnancy services to meet the demand for intensive, comprehensive remote care, effectively replacing antenatal and postnatal in-hospital stays. We leverage technology such as HIPAA-compliant secure video chat for ongoing communication between pregnant patients and their physicians, as well as medical-grade remote fetal monitoring and real-time remote monitoring. We also used remote ultrasound testing.

Continuous communication with the hospital 24 hours a day, 365 days a year has given patients a sense of security, allowing them to feel secure even when receiving treatment from a distance. This move to remote prenatal care not only overcame logistical hurdles, but also improved the patient journey, which is critical during these difficult times.

Health tech innovation in times of crisis

The Chinese word for crisis is a combination of two Chinese characters that mean danger and inflection point. Recent wars have highlighted not only the important role that innovation plays in crisis management, but also the role of crises in driving innovation.

Medical centers around the world are facing the challenges of an aging population, rising costs, and a shrinking workforce. These problems are prevalent in times of peace and are exacerbated in times of crisis. Our experience shows how these challenges can be overcome, in part by leveraging remote and automated technologies. However, these techniques should not be limited to wartime responses, but should continue to be used in peacetime to become part of the standard of care.

When faced with a crisis, it's a natural tendency to try to cling to routine. However, this approach does not dictate our attitude towards innovation.

Rather than resisting change, we need to embrace technology and increase our ability to respond quickly and effectively. Our experience shows the benefits of leveraging open innovation to advance telemedicine and automated care and could provide a blueprint for other hospitals facing crises in the future.

About Professor Eyal Zimrikman, MD

Eyal Zimlichman, MD, serves as chief transformation and innovation officer at Sheba Medical Center, director and founder of ARC Innovation, and co-founder of Future of Health (FOH).

About Dr. Avi Tulu

Dr. Avi Turu is Deputy Chief Transformation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Sheba Beyond, and Director of the Sheba Women's Health Innovation Center. Dr. Tsur is also the co-founder and chief medical officer of his ARC company, Shela, which advances maternal and infant precision medicine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hitconsultant.net/2024/05/13/how-israels-largest-medical-center-used-ai-to-save-lives-during-israel-hamas-conflict/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos