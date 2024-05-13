Southampton-led initiative awards JPY 12 million to ground-breaking AI project





A series of groundbreaking AI projects are being awarded 12 million in funding to address the challenges of rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

The funding will come from the Responsible AI UK (RAi UK) initiative, led by the University of Southampton, as part of a 31 million program to be delivered over the next four years.

The three interdisciplinary projects aim to address emerging concerns about generative AI and other forms of AI that are currently being built and deployed across society.

These include the health and social care sectors, law enforcement, and financial services.

Gopal Ramchurn, Professor of AI at the University of Southampton and CEO of RAi UK, said: “These projects are the cornerstone of his RAi UK program and were chosen because they address some of the most pressing challenges facing society due to rapid advances in AI.”

They conduct interdisciplinary research that aims to use generative AI and other forms of AI deployed in the real world to address complex socio-technical challenges that already exist or are emerging. Offers.

Concerns about AI are not just for government or industry. It is important that AI experts collaborate with researchers and policymakers to better anticipate problems posed by AI.

RAi UK, which was established last year, has provided £13m in research funding to date.

We are developing our own research programs to support ongoing work across major initiatives including the AI ​​Safety Institute, the Alan Turing Institute and BRAID UK.

RAi UK is supported by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) as part of the government's plans to make the UK a future AI development powerhouse.

Dr Kedar Pandya, UKRI Technology Mission Fund SRO, said: AI has huge potential to have a positive impact on both our societies and economies.

This funding will support projects looking at the responsible use of AI in specific contexts.

These projects demonstrate the strong characteristics of the responsible AI ecosystem within the UK and will build partnerships between diverse organizations tackling common challenges.

These investments complement UKRI’s 1 billion investment portfolio in AI research and innovation, strengthening public trust in AI and helping to maximize the value of this innovative technology.

At RAi UK, two further UKRI-funded projects will explore how responsible AI can help improve productivity and how the public's voice can be amplified in the design and deployment of these technologies. I'm considering both.

