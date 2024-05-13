Experts evaluate the quality policy and data of technology development.Guardian Nigeria News





Innovation experts said data, policy and research are important tools that governments, investors and institutions can undertake to strengthen the private sector.

Ashley Immanuel, co-founder of Semicolon, spoke passionately about the importance of ease of doing business in building a thriving digital economy.

This took place at the Innovest Afrika Investment Summit and Demo Day themed “Innovating for Africa’s Tomorrow: Building Sustainable and Scalable Solutions” held in Lagos.

He added that transparency, infrastructure, market predictability and implementation of start-up laws are key things the government can put in place to support the sector.

In Nigeria, the government could wake up and make major regulatory changes that would undermine the entire business model. Regulations will need to evolve, but some predictability and consultation will help soften the impact of such measures, she said.

He urges technology investors to help governments improve and hold them accountable, and urges innovators to be guided by the problems they are solving and constantly develop their critical thinking skills. He said that this can be achieved through design thinking. She explained that design thinking considers what is desirable, feasible, economically viable, and business models.

According to her, businesses grow when their ecosystems are full of strong, capable innovators, so making the right investments in human capabilities gives companies access to the right talent. Immanuel predicts that human capital will have a major impact over the next five years. She calls for strengthening Nigeria’s startup ecosystem and appropriate investments in the region.

By 2040, more than half of the world's workforce will be in Africa. We may underestimate the extent to which the world's epicenter needs to shift to Africa. She said she thinks Africa is lagging in making adequate investments in things like human resources and infrastructure.

InnovestAfrika founder Femi Moito said the company aims to support 5,000 tech startups by providing support, mentorship, resources and funding to founders through its acceleration program. .

He said Africa has accounted for just 2 percent of access to funding for tech founders globally over the past decade, and that there is a need to keep tech startups within the continent, which means they will He said this is the reason why he is focusing on

We are focused on accelerating African founders. We are running an accelerator program and we started in Lagos. He said they received 470 applications and selected 10 startups from among them.

He said the company plans to invest $10,000 each in Run Deliveries, Blueroom Care and Bunc.

