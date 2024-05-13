



Google I/O 2024 is fast approaching, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 14th in Mountain View, California. The keynote address will be available for live streaming, so you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

But when does I/O start? What are we expecting? Here's what you need to know!

How to watch Google I/O 2024

You can watch the Google I/O 2024 keynote on the official website or on YouTube. A livestream with American Sign Language interpretation is also available.

Alternatively, you can tap/click the YouTube video player above to watch Google I/O here once the opening keynote begins.

What time is Google I/O 2024?



This leads to another important point. What time does Google I/O start? The opening keynote with the biggest announcements begins at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

What to expect from Google I/O 2024?



As previously mentioned, there are likely to be at least five major announcements made during this year's event. The first announcement concerns the release of Android 15, which started in developer preview in February. This version has no significant new features, but prioritizes privacy and security, provides better support for developers and authors, and optimizes app performance. Since this is Google I/O, there's always a chance they'll announce new features that haven't been made public yet.

During Google I/O, the company may also reveal the latest information about Gemini, Google's next-generation AI. This platform is rapidly evolving, so you'll often hear about new features and improvements.

Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel Watch 3 are unlikely to be announced on Tuesday. These products are expected to launch in the fall, and Google typically announces updates to its flagship devices in the fall. There are still many mysteries surrounding the Google Pixel Fold 2. It's possible we'll see it at his I/O this year, but it's also possible that Google will wait until the fall to talk about its next foldable device.

Finally, Google may use this event to discuss the Google Pixel 8a, which launched a little earlier than expected on Tuesday, May 7th. The new budget phone is available for pre-order and will officially start shipping on Tuesday, the first day of Google I/O. .

