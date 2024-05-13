CSIRO and Google Australia release explainer video





Have you ever wondered how your face unlocks your phone or how your favorite streaming app always seems to know what you want to watch next? Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that is embedded in our lives.

But with so much hype surrounding AI, it can be easy to feel lost in the noise. We know Australians are curious and want to find out more, as the question “What is AI?” ranks high on his AI-related Google searches. . What is generative AI?

We believe that understanding AI is important for everyone, which is why CSIRO and Google Australia (as part of the Digital Future Initiative) are working to help understand what AI is, how it works and what it does here. To explain how it's being used in Australia, we've created an educational video that demystifies AI. . And today, on AI Day, I shared it with you.

It's not magic, it's math

Step into the heart of AI and you'll find mathematics. Think of AI as a computer program that learns from examples, much like we learn from experience. Viewing vast amounts of data extracts patterns and relationships that allow you to complete tasks, make predictions, and create new content.

the power of patterns

This learning process powers many everyday AI applications, such as facial recognition on mobile phones. The AI ​​model is shown examples of faces, so it can accurately identify your face.

But AI goes beyond mere perception. Generative AI like Gemini uses datasets to create new content, from writing poetry to generating images.

The importance of responsible AI

AI has the potential to change our lives for the better, but it's important to understand its limitations. An AI model is only as good as the data used to train it. AI models can also reflect or amplify biases present in their data. That's why human monitoring is so important. We need to ensure that AI is developed and used responsibly, with equity and inclusivity in mind.

We believe that AI should be used for good purposes, and that means ensuring benefits for everyone. By understanding the principles of responsible AI, we can all play a role in shaping the future of AI.

AI in Australia: A world of possibilities

AI is already making waves across Australia, supporting industries from healthcare to agriculture. It also helps doctors diagnose diseases, farmers optimize crop yields, and personalize his online shopping experience.

The potential of AI is enormous, and we are only just beginning to explore it. But by understanding how AI works and the importance of responsible AI, we can all play a role in shaping its future.

Watch the video now on the CSIRO YouTube channel.

