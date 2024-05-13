How to take a screenshot in Google Chrome on Windows 10 and 11





In Chrome, Google seems to have forgotten to include a screenshot-taking feature similar to Microsoft Edge, although it is possible to capture part of the screen or the entire page using various tools.

For example, you can use the Snipping Tool to capture areas of a page. Developer tools provide more advanced tools for taking screenshots from areas or entire areas of a page. And you can choose from countless plugins that can add capture functionality to your browser.

This how-to guide shows you three easy ways to take screenshots using Google Chrome on Windows 11 and 10.

How to take a screenshot in Google Chrome

Although Chrome doesn't have the ability to take screenshots, you can still use Windows 11's Snipping Tool, Chrome's Developer Tools, and (my pick) the Screenshot Master Full Page Capture plugin.

If you have a device running Windows 11, you can use Snipping Tool to capture part of your screen.

To take a screenshot in Microsoft Edge using Snipping Tool, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Open the page that displays the content you want to capture. Use the “Windows Key + Shift + S” keyboard shortcut. Click the “Cut” button. Select the “Window” option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak) Select the Chrome window to create a capture.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak) Click on the Snipping Tool notification to open the capture on the app.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak) Quick tip: If you don't see the notification, use the “Windows Key + N” keyboard shortcut to[通知]It can be accessed from the panel.

Once you complete the steps, you can edit the image and save the capture as an image file.

Check out our previous guide for different ways to take screenshots using the Snipping Tool app in Windows 11.

If you want to take the extra steps, your browser's DevTools include a strange approach to taking screenshots. This feature is intended for developers, but anyone can use it.

To capture a screen using DevTools, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Open the page that displays the content you want to capture. Press F12 or right-click the page and select[検査]Select an option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)[DevTools のカスタマイズと制御](3 dots) Click on the menu and[コマンドの実行]Select an option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)[実行]Type “screenshot” in the command.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak) Select one of the options (e.g.[フルサイズのスクリーンショットをキャプチャする]option).

Once you complete the steps, a screenshot of the entire page will be saved to your computer as a “.png” file.

It is important to note that this feature only includes the basic functionality of screen capture. It does not include markup or other types of tools. Select an area or choose screenshot mode and the image will be automatically saved to your device.

Chrome extension

Or, if you want a tool that provides a more user-friendly experience or an editing tool with the option to screen capture the entire page, there are many plugins to choose from in the Chrome Web Store.

As a side note, the Chrome Web Store includes many extensions. I tried many of them, but only “Screenshot Master Full Page Capture” gave me the functionality I think everyone needs to take screenshots in Chrome.

To take a screenshot in Chrome using an extension, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Open the Chrome Web Store. Search for screen capture plugins. For example, Screenshot Master. Click the Add to Chrome button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)[拡張機能を追加]Click the button. Quick tip:[拡張機能]You can quickly access extensions by going to the menu and clicking the pin button. Open the page that displays the content you want to capture. Click the Extensions button. (Option 1) Press Spacebar to capture viewable content. (Option 2) Press “F” to capture the entire page.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)(Option 4) Mouse select the area you want to capture. (Optional) Mark up the image with shapes and text using the available tools.[ダウンロード]Click the button to save the image to your computer.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak) Quick tip: You can open the download menu and select a file extension such as “.jpg”, “.png”, or “Webp”.

After completing the steps, you will have a captured image file.

