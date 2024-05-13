Sam Altman denies reports that OpenAI is launching a Google search competitor, says something else is planned





When thinking about artificial intelligence (AI), many people point to OpenAI's ChatGPT as a starting point for their interest. This chatbot entered the internet scene in his year 2022 and captivated users with its human-like responses and great features. ChatGPT quickly gained worldwide fame and people tested its capabilities in many different ways. Some people asked for poetry, some asked for life advice, and some wanted to create fictional stories.The requests never stopped. Over time, competition for OpenAI intensified as many companies introduced their own AI chatbots and rivals like Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and X's GrokAI competed for attention.

It was recently reported that ChatGPT maker OpenAI plans to enhance its chatbot capabilities and enter new markets by launching a Google Search competitor. Reports also said that this new search product could be announced on May 13th, the day before Google I/O. However, Altman denied such rumors. On the other hand, he also acknowledged that something is indeed cooking and that OpenAI will be making an announcement regarding updates to ChatGPT soon.

“It's not GPT-5 or a search engine, but we've been working hard on something new that we think people will like! To me, it's magic. Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time,” Altman wrote in a post on X. I wrote. This means that for India, just a few hours from now he will be making his OpenAI announcement regarding ChatGPT and GPT-4.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman has been in the news recently for saying he is committed to building AGI, regardless of cost. As Altman interacted with Stanford students, he said any cost to developing AGI would be justified. “Maybe there's someone at OpenAI who's more business-minded than me and is worried about how much money we're spending, but I I don't think so.”

“I don't care whether we spend $500 million a year, $5 billion a year, $50 billion a year. I don't care for as long as we can. Eventually I think we'll continue to stay on a trajectory of creating much more value for society than that.''As long as we can find ways to pay the bills that are expensive, just like creating AGI, it's worth it.'' added.

Issuer:

Divyanshi Sharma

date of issue:

May 12, 2024

