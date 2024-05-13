Rising from the depths: Exodigo journeys through war and innovation





On October 7, Exodigo co-founder and CEO Jeremy Suard found himself quickly packing up his clothes and heading to Gaza. He wasn't alone. Sixty of Exodigo's 80 employees were also drafted into the reserves, some into selected combat units, and others into various intelligence units. One of the employees, Amit Chahar, died in January while serving as a reservist in a combat engineer unit. A conscripted employee remained in the reserves for a maximum of three months. At the same time, our employees in the Israeli office and those working abroad worked intensively and were able to sign a significant number of deals, but we also advised most of our clients to postpone their immediate execution. I asked for it. Shortly after the company was founded in 2021, the war not only did not stop the company, but also taught the management and other employees how to deal with extreme situations.

1 View gallery

exodigo team

(Photo: Exodigo)

Exodigo, which has already raised more than $100 million, was founded by graduates of the IDF's intelligence corps. Unlike most Army Intelligence grads, they are not building yet another cyber company; instead, they are building a subterranean mapping system that is generated through multiple sensors, 3D imaging, data fusion, and simulation of their own AI platform. departed from tradition by choosing to develop an AI solution for . Their technology allows underground infrastructure and various subsoil features to be identified on maps without the need for time-consuming and expensive excavation operations.

The company is currently moving from a combination of full-service scanning through scanning systems to having scanning systems operate independently, allowing Exodigo to become a technology-only company. Next year, which will be a big year for the company, Exodigo plans to double his number of employees. The company plans to employ approximately 220 to 230 people worldwide by the end of 2024. The company has signed contracts worth about $10 million in 2023, and estimates say it plans to sign contracts worth tens of millions more this year.

Their solution allows planners, engineers, and decision makers to get a complete picture of everything that's underground, including mapping abandoned infrastructure that doesn't show up on existing maps. This will make it possible to identify ground features such as graves and depressions, and in the future it will also be possible to determine the composition of soil layers and water depth levels.

Exodigo's customers include international companies managing some of the world's largest transportation, energy, planning, and engineering projects in Israel, the United States, and Europe. They include major Israeli companies such as Israel Electricity Company, Tel Aviv Regional Light Rail, Israel Natural Gas, Jerusalem Light Rail, Israel National Road Company, TransIsrael, Ayalon Highway, TransIsrael Pipeline, and Mekorot. It will be. , and Waxman-Govrin, a leading planning and engineering firm.

Overseas, Exodigo works with energy giants such as California's power and gas company National Grid (PG&E), and European giants such as Italy's national gas company (Italgas) and France (GRDF) . Transportation clients include major transit and subway systems such as Los Angeles Metro Rail and the City of Houston, the UK's major rail project HS2. The company has also worked with major planning and engineering companies such as HNTB, Aecom, HDR, Vinci and Colas Rail.

Where will the company go in the next few years?

“When you start a startup, you do it for two reasons: to develop the best software in the world, or to solve a problem. We want to solve a problem, and no matter what it takes. I'm very sympathetic to this approach, like Elon Musk's companies – he doesn't build rockets and sell them to NASA, he sells them to space. , you can't just build a feature. In the cyber world, you can build a company that provides a feature, because sometimes you solve a problem. I want to solve the whole problem. I look for solutions. In the technology world, we use technology companies to acquire non-tech sectors, but in my construction industry, there are no technology companies in the top 100 other than Autodesk. Almost none. Most of the technology is there, but in the construction industry you have to replace what the technology is doing. You can't just complement it, you have to really disrupt the existing ecosystem.

“Currently, I only do it with infrastructure maps, but I would like to extend it to infrastructure identification as well as engineering and minerals, cables and ground vehicles. We have competitors looking at ways to do it. We're trying to offer a complete solution, but it's not really a competition. We're trying to provide a quick, cheap, easy solution that people will buy. I have a premium solution to offer, but no risk. That's a big difference. If I had raised seed money during a market downturn, I might not have been successful and I knew it this way. I could have started a company like Amazon, which would do anything I'm inspired by, and I could raise money, but it would be risky and time consuming at first. As time passes, the chances of founding a huge company increase. Selling it will be a mistake and you will have a very tough road ahead.

Company ID Exodigo Division: Subsurface Mapping Using AI Founded: 2021 Founder: Jeremy Suard, CEO, Ido Gonen, CTO Employees: 216 people in Israel, US, UK Funding: Greenfield Partners, Zeev Ventures, Square Peg, 10D , JIBE, National Grid Partners, Waxman Govrin Geva, Tidhar, Israel-Canada.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/rjb00lx0fr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos