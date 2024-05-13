Why China, the US and Big Tech are competing to harness quantum computing and AI





When Lawrence Guzman was looking for a PhD topic in the 1970s, computing labs were already buzzing with smart people proposing clever research in artificial intelligence. But the problem was, he says, there was nothing to run them. The required processor was not present.

It took half a century for computing power to catch up to the potential of AI. Now, thanks to powerful chips like California-based Nvidia's GPU, Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI), the way we work, study, and consume entertainment is revolutionizing the way we work, study, and consume entertainment, allowing people to create tailored articles, You can now create images, videos, and content. Music plays instantly. This technology has spawned a slew of competing consumer apps that offer enhanced speech recognition, graphic design, and even coding.

Now, AI is poised to receive an additional boost from a radical new form of computing: quantum. “Quantum has the potential to do some really amazing things with AI,” said Gasman, founder of Inside Quantum Technology.

Rather than relying on traditional computing, binary bit switches, denoted as 1 and 0 quanta, use multivariate qubits that exist in a constant percentage of both states simultaneously, similar to a coin spinning in the air. Masu. The result has been an exponential increase in computing power and the ability to intuitively mimic natural processes that rarely conform to binary formats.

While consumer applications of generation AI have had their impact more far-reaching and immediate, quantum has become more industrial, which means some recent milestones have been less noticeable. But they could potentially accelerate the AI ​​revolution.

Generative AI is one of the best things to happen to quantum computing, says Raj Hazra, CEO of Colorado-based quantum startup Quantinuum. And quantum computing is one of the best things to happen to advances in generative AI. they are perfect partners.

After all, AI relies on the ability to process vast stacks of information, and that's where quantum excels. In December, IBM announced its latest processor called Heron. The processor boasts 133 qubits, the company's highest error reduction ever, and the ability to link together in System Two, the company's first modular quantum computer. Additionally, IBM announced another chip, Condor, with 1,121 superconducting qubits arranged in a honeycomb pattern. These advances mean we're entering what I like to call quantum utilities, where quantum is used as a tool, Jay Gambetta, vice president of IBM Quantum, told TIME. Told.

Because qubits are very delicate subatomic particles, they do not always behave in the same way. In other words, qubits rely on both increasing the overall number of qubits to check calculations and increasing the fidelity of each individual. The different technologies used to create quantum effects prioritize different aspects of this equation, making direct comparisons very difficult and reinforcing the esoteric nature of the technologies.

IBM uses superconducting qubits, which must be cooled to near absolute zero to reduce thermal noise, maintain quantum coherence, and minimize environmental interactions. However, Quantinuum uses an alternative trapped ion technology that uses a magnetic field to hold ions (charged atoms) in a vacuum. This technology does not require cooling, but is considered more difficult to scale. However, Quantanium claimed in April that it had achieved 99.9% fidelity for its qubits.

Hazra said the ion-trapping approach is miles ahead of everyone else. Gambetta, on the other hand, argues that quantum superconductors have advantages in scaling, speed of quantum interactions, and leveraging existing semiconductor and microwave technologies to speed progress.

The jury is still out, as the numerous competing non-linear metrics make it impossible for an unbiased observer to determine who is actually winning in this race. These are very different approaches, and both have promise, said Scott Likens, his lead for global AI and innovation technology at PwC business consultancy. I don't see a clear winner yet, but I'm looking forward to it.

Gambetta and Hazra agree that quantum has the potential to work with AI to create truly amazing hybrid results. Gambetta says he would love to see quantum for AI and AI for quantum. The synergy between them, and advances in technology in general, makes a lot of sense.

Hazra agrees, saying that generative AI will require the power of quantum computing to make fundamental advances. For Hazra, the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be led by generative AI but powered by the power of quantum computing. Both AI workloads and quantum computing infrastructure are required.

This idea is shared across the Pacific in China, where quantum investment is estimated at about $25 billion, dwarfing any other country in the world. Professor Pan Jianwei, China's top quantum expert, has developed a Jiuzhang quantum computer that he claims can perform certain AI-related calculations about 180 million times faster than the world's top supercomputers.

In a paper published in the peer-reviewed Physical Review Letters journal last May, Jiuzhang tested more than 2,000 samples of two common AI-related algorithms, Monte Carlo and simulated annealing, to create the world's fastest We did something in less than a second that would take a classic supercomputer five years. In October, Mr. Pan announced his Jiuzhang 3.0. This he claims is 10 quintillion times faster than traditional supercomputers at solving certain problems.

Jiuzhang also utilizes a third quantum technology, light or photon sand, and Pan is widely hailed as China's quantum king. Mr. Pan, a physics professor at the University of Science and Technology of China, launched Micius, the world's first quantum communications satellite, in 2016, and a year later created an entangled satellite for the world's first quantum-secured video call. sent photons between Earths.

Misius is considered a quantum Sputnik moment, prompting U.S. policymakers to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into quantum information science through the National Quantum Initiative. Bills such as the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 provide $1.5 billion for communications research, including quantum technology. The Biden administration's proposed 2024 budget includes $25 billion for emerging technologies such as AI and quantum. Eventually, quantum's incredible computing power will render all existing cryptography obsolete, creating a security migraine for governments and businesses everywhere.

Quantum's potential to accelerate AI also applies to the increasing technological competition between the world's superpowers. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce added eight Chinese quantum computing organizations to its Entity List, which will help the People's Liberation Army military modernize and deploy U.S. technology to counter-stealth. and anti-submarine applications, and claimed to be developing the ability to break encryption. .

These restrictions are in line with a number of measures targeting China's AI ambitions, including blocking Nvida from selling AI chips to Chinese companies last year. The question is whether competition between the world's top two economies will hinder overall progress on AI and quantum and whether countries will accelerate these technologies. The answer can be wide-ranging.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told MIT Technology Review in 2019 that AI can accelerate quantum computing, and quantum computing can accelerate AI. And I think that, taken together, they are ultimately what we need to solve some of the most difficult problems we face. , the same as climate change.

Still, both the United States and China must overcome the same human resources hurdle. Only a few universities around the world offer quantum physics or quantum mechanics, but specialized courses in quantum computing are even rarer, let alone expertise in the various specialties within it. The most valuable and rarest resources are usually the basis of competitive advantage, Hazra says. And now there are people in the quantum field who have that knowledge.

