Unhindered quantum technology takes off to boost UK resilience against adversaries

In an unprecedented achievement, the UK has successfully completed a commercial flight test of an advanced quantum-based navigation system that cannot be intercepted or spoofed by an adversary.

Although GPS jamming is currently relatively rare and does not directly impact an aircraft's flight path, new quantum-based positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems may over time provide highly accurate and resilient It may provide part of a larger solution for providing navigation. It complements current satellite systems and helps ensure that the thousands of flights that take place around the world every day proceed without interruption.

Quantum technology company Infleqtion, in collaboration with aerospace companies BAE Systems and QinetiQ, has completed trials at the Ministry of Defence, Boscombe Down, Wiltshire, with Science Minister Andrew Griffiths on board for the final test flight on Thursday 9 May did.

These tests are the first time this type of ground-breaking technology has been tested in the UK on an aircraft in flight, and the first time this type of flight has been publicly acknowledged anywhere in the world.

The project, led by Infleqtion and in collaboration with industry and academic partners, has received nearly 8 million in government support. The funding, together with the 2.5 billion National Quantum Strategy and National Quantum Technology Programme, aims to strengthen the UK's position as a leading quantum-enabled economy.

Science Minister Andrew Griffiths said:

From airliners to ships, we all rely on accurate and safe navigation systems. The scientific research we are supporting here in quantum technologies can provide us with the resilience to protect our interests.

The fact that this technology has flown for the first time in British skies is further evidence that the UK is one of the world leaders in quantum technology.

In a series of test flights, a team led by Infleqtion demonstrated two breakthrough quantum technologies. The compact Tiqker optical atomic clock and tightly confined ultracold atom-based quantum system. Both are featured on the QinetiQs RJ100 Airborne Technology Demonstrator. modified airplane.

The technology being tested during the flight will form part of the Quantum Inertial Navigation System (Q-INS), a system with exceptional accuracy and resilience that is independent of traditional satellite navigation using GPS. has the potential to revolutionize PNT.

PNT helps us know our location, navigate, and track time. The basis of modern PNT technology is a high-precision clock. These ultra-accurate timekeepers are essential for a variety of applications, and portable production of ultracold atoms is also a key piece of the puzzle. Ultracold atoms – atoms cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero (the coldest temperature possible) – are ideal for building the quantum accelerometers and gyroscopes that form the heart of Q-INS.

The test is part of a project funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to test the use of quantum sensors to address the UK's heavy reliance on GNSS/GPS for location, navigation and timing data. Special focus on development. This dependence creates vulnerabilities where a single point of failure (such as GPS signal jamming or spoofing) can disrupt critical economic, defense, or strategic activities.

The consortium working with Infleqtion includes the Fraunhofer Center for Applied Photonics, Alter Technology UK, Caledonian Photonics, Redwave Labs, PA Consulting, BAE Systems and QinetiQ.

Dr Timothy Ballance, Chairman of Infleqtion UK, said:

Our recent trials represent an important step forward in the development of quantum PNT solutions. Our work directly addresses the critical need to reduce reliance on satellite navigation systems, which are vulnerable to a variety of risks.

The successful flight test demonstrates the potential of quantum technology in overcoming navigation system challenges, which is an exciting development for future applications in the aerospace industry and other fields.

Henry White, Head of Sensing Technology at BAE Systems, said:

These tests represent an important step forward in the development of quantum technologies that could ultimately have significant military benefits. Reliably and accurately knowing where and when assets and sensor systems are located informs platform design and additional functionality options. This will play a major role in supporting the development of next-generation combat air systems. Now, by working closely with a wide range of industries and experts in the early stages of technology development, we are able to shape solutions in a way that ensures the technology can be integrated into military applications.

Simon Galt, Managing Director (Aviation) at QinetiQ said:

We are proud to partner with BAE Systems and Infleqtion to successfully test this cutting-edge technology, combining our quantum expertise with our airborne technology demonstrator jet to quickly and We have demonstrated our ability to work together effectively.

Roger McKinlay, Quantum Technologies Challenge Director at Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), said:

Modern infrastructure increasingly relies on high-precision timing and navigation derived from satellite signals. These flight tests represent the culmination of two excellent projects funded through UKRI. Infleqtion had the vision to create this project and the leadership skills to execute it with a great team of collaborators.

The completion of these flight tests marks a key milestone towards Mission 4 of the UK's National Quantum Strategy. The mission aims to bring quantum navigation systems to aircraft by 2030, providing next-generation precision and resiliency independent of satellite signals. The successful testing of the core elements of the optical atomic clock, Infleqtions Tiqker, and quantum inertial sensor on board the QinetiQs RJ100 airborne technology demonstrator represents a breakthrough in airborne quantum technology.

Note to editor

Additional images taken during the test flight can be viewed here. If used publicly, please credit QinetiQ.

inflection

With offices in the US, UK, and Australia, Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information exactly where you need it. By operating at the edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unparalleled levels of precision and power to generate high-value information streams for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. Building on ColdQuantas' 16 years of pioneering quantum research, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions improve positioning, navigation, timing, global communications security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated Addressing critical market needs in quantum computing. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing the way you communicate, move, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Infleqtion UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of leading commercial brand Infleqtion. Infleqtion UK has a well-equipped quantum research laboratory and established production facilities in Oxford for the UK-developed Photonic Integrated Cold Atom Source (PICAS) product. The company produces inertial sensing and advanced timing for navigation in GNSS-denied environments, radio frequency sensors for communications and defense applications, memory modules for secure quantum networks, and quantum information for computation and simulation. We are conducting advanced research and development on the platform.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides the world's most advanced, technology-driven defense, aerospace and security solutions. The company employs approximately 100,000 skilled workers in approximately 40 countries. We work with our customers and local partners to develop, design, manufacture, and support products and systems that deliver military capabilities, protect national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure safe. Masu.

kinetic

QinetiQ is a global defense and security integration company focused on mission-driven innovation. The company employs more than 8,500 highly skilled people and is committed to developing new ways to protect what matters most. Test technology, systems, and processes to ensure they meet operational needs. We also enable the introduction of new and enhanced features to ensure our customers get the performance they need. Please visit our website www.QinetiQ.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @QinetiQ. Visit our blog www.QinetiQ-blogs.com.

UK research and innovation

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is the UK's largest public funder of research and innovation, investing $8 billion a year across all fields and sectors. Comprised of nine councils, we leverage our unique breadth and depth of expertise to work with governments and other stakeholders to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world around us, and to We enrich lives by supporting innovative business and public services and creating quality jobs. All over the UK.

