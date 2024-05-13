Don’t blame the GC, the CEO decides – Artificial Lawyer





While in-house lawyers are sometimes seen by outsiders as being reluctant to adopt legal innovations and technology, when it comes to money, it's actually the CEO who makes the final decision. As Eric Topel, his new GC at IP platform Patsnap, told this site, not all executives have a deep understanding of the law.

He explained that some CEOs come from sales or marketing backgrounds, while others come from technology backgrounds, so they may not be familiar with it in some cases. [about legal tech] Various tools available.

And if a company has a culture of accountability, that culture encourages blame. [the GC] He added that it's about spending money on law firms, not as a tool for in-house teams.

The more integration [with the C-suite]The higher the trust level, the more work is kept in-house. The same applies. [legal tech] Topel said tools and AI can help with improvements, efficiencies and cost savings.

This means that some company executives don't have a detailed understanding of what their legal teams do or how they do it, and they probably don't want that level of involvement. This leaves them uncertain about the overall value of their in-house team, relying on law firms to handle more work, and unwilling to invest in legal technology for their own team.

In other words, don't always blame in-house lawyers when you don't see progress in legal innovation. There may be very good company culture reasons for this that are beyond the control of in-house lawyers.

And this goes beyond areas like legal operations and improving legal functions. If a company culture doesn't allow CEOs to understand what they can do to improve the way their legal departments work, that has a cascading effect on law firms. Similarly, if legal advisors are not under external pressure to change due to a lack of client interest, we would not expect a strong need to adopt legal technology there either.

So what's the answer? Toppel told her Artificial Lawyer, “It's her GC's responsibility to educate the executives.”

But would every GC want that? He replied: “I consider myself an aggressive lawyer.” But if you are passive, you may not see a reason to change.

A lot of it is about proving the value of the legal team, he added, stressing that this is not always easy. A product-focused CEO will focus on research and development, while a CEO will focus on sales in that area, he said.

Eric Toppel, GC, Patsnap

Mr. Topel then reiterated some key points regarding in-house legal affairs. It's not just a support function. Contract negotiations take place there, which can generate revenue for the company. It also reduces business risk.

And of course, a company's legal needs impact a company's bottom line, so improvements while achieving the above must be worthy of the CEO's attention…right?

One of the ironies here, Topel points out, is that when a company's executives are less concerned with how to meet their legal needs, costs increase rather than disappear. This amount increases because in-house teams are denied investment in technology and better processes to do the same thing at a lower cost, while at the same time work is handed off to external companies with little visibility into spend. To do.

This means that companies that don't want their CEOs and other executives to worry about how their legal systems work will end up paying more for those needs, both internally and externally. What you're looking for is a CEO who brings the same financial rigor and business focus to this area that they bring to sales and R&D.

Additionally, Topel added that PatSnap has a very supportive culture with its legal team and has had many healthy conversations evaluating the best way forward.

We're looking at the pros and cons of ways of doing things rather than just relying on outside counsel, and perhaps this is helped by the fact that Pasnap overlaps with the legal community when it comes to patent research, he said. Stated.

Which brings us to the final point: billing and spending. First, do legal fees matter? It may seem like an easy question to answer, but since legal spending is only 0.5% of a large company's total revenue, it doesn't really matter, it's just a matter of money. Many people say that you don't need to focus on saving money.

But if that's true, if it “doesn't matter,” then we should all quit legal tech. Because ultimately technology creates efficiency, and if that efficiency isn't important, why do it?

For Topel, that's clear. Yes, legal spending is important. We pay the same attention to legal spending as we do to other parts of a company's budget.

He noted that while some deals are large enough to exceed normal budgets, most companies don't regularly take on deals as large as IPOs.

And that work is set out and modeled on similar considerations, such as fixed fees, that is, when clients purchase legal services, something similar exists in the legal market. Would you like to confirm?

Fixed fee [from law firms] It will be easier to approve. This gives us more control and increases the efficiency of our law firm. When working hours without guardrails, the law firm model effectively encourages people to work slowly.It's more difficult to be efficient [for a lawyer] To achieve the annual quota [of hours]Topel pointed out.

I believe there is value in fixed fees. Otherwise, the more efficient your office is, the worse your bottom line will be. Mr. Topel observed and mentioned instances where a law firm would add WestLaw usage to legal research invoices even though Mr. Topel knew he was paying the fee. Annual billing for that resource is already in place. I object to the fees for online surveys, he added.

Amen to all.

Artificial Lawyer is a little depressed when you consider that our clients can leverage the incredible buying power they have to change the legal world and drive impactful innovation across the industry, and that that's not always the case. there is. But clearly there is hope.

What is also clear is that if we want change in the legal profession, we all need to talk to corporate CEOs. GCs need to engage with CEOs to understand what can be achieved. Law firms may also be able to provide additional support to in-house lawyers here. Legal tech companies and legal innovation lobbyists and consultants also need to engage more with CEOs and other executives.

After all, the GC is nominally in charge of the legal function, from which they purchase the law firm's services, but if a company's CEO doesn't want to know about legal innovation, or might want to If you don't know, how can you expect things to move forward if you're working on it? The CEO has ultimate authority over the budget, and whoever controls it also controls any legal needs that arise.

