Innovative EV motor used by Lamborghini, McLaren and Ferrari to be mass-produced by Mercedes





Car enthusiasts lament the commoditization of propulsion. Once upon a time, a petrolhead would have chosen a BMW for its sonorous straight-six engine, or a Mercedes-AMG for its roaring V8 engine. Many now believe that it is rapidly losing its uniqueness. Electric cars may offer incredible, quiet propulsion, but a common complaint is that their drivetrain characteristics are largely indistinguishable.

Automakers are also concerned about this. The company's engineering DNA has become less prominent in his EV era, and it has become more reliant on design, brand strength and other types of technology to differentiate its cars and retain customers. There's no point trying to beat the competition with power when the fastest Teslas and Lucids are already far beyond what they can deploy on public roads. If you already have too much, more isn't better.

But soon, we'll once again have a choice between the traditional radial flux motors that have powered nearly all EVs to date, and something fundamentally different.

Axial flux motors don't necessarily offer more power, but because they're so light and small, their proponents say they're designed around them, along with nearly every other important measure of EV performance. The company says it has the potential to transform the entire architecture of automobiles.

Attaching axial flux motors to the wheels frees up a lot of the body space currently occupied by the motors, making way for more batteries, people, and things that EVs have long promised. This makes it possible to achieve certain design enhancements that previously could not be achieved. It was pretty delivered.

More importantly, this newly designed motor could help address the growing public backlash against overweight and expensive EVs. A typical EV weighs about 200 kilograms (440 lbs.), half due to the motor itself and half due to mass compounding effects, which allow the weight of other systems such as the battery and brakes to be reduced. ) may be lighter.

Automakers may be able to increase range, reduce costs, and even maintain nimble handling in lightweight cars by sending mass into a nice downward spiral, but enthusiasts may be wondering if that's the case with EVs. I'm worried that it will be lost as a result of the emergence.

magnetic flux capacity

This principle is not new. Axial flux motors were first demonstrated by Michael Faraday in his 1821 year, but during his two centuries in between, no one had found a way to reliably mass-produce them.

But British academic Tim Woolmer likes a challenge. He dedicated his PhD at Oxford to designing the perfect motor for electric cars. He decided that axial-flux motors made more sense than radial-flux designs, which were nearly ubiquitous and easily mass-produced. But not only had his chosen design barely left the lab for almost 200 years, but the market simply didn't exist for it when he started work in 2005. GM's EV1 had been in the can for a long time, and the Tesla Roadster was still three years away. .

In an axial flux pancake motor, the stator (the stationary part of the electric motor) and rotor are disks that are aligned with each other less than a millimeter apart, and the magnetic flux flows through the stator axially or parallel to the shaft and acts on the shaft. Masu. Rotate the permanent magnets of the rotors on both sides.

