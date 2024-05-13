Spring 2024 Cohort: Web3 and Games





HONG KONG , May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bric, a global leader in venture acceleration and corporate innovation, has selected nine diverse startups for its Spring 2024 Web3 and Games Accelerator Program. In line with Brinc's commitment to fostering innovative technologies, these selected companies demonstrate great potential to drive progress and set new standards in their respective fields.

Blink's Web3 and Game Accelerator has received widespread international interest, with applications received from 47 countries including the United States, Japan, India, Australia, Argentina, Italy, and Poland. This global expansion highlights the universal appeal and relevance of blockchain and gaming innovation, and Brinc's influential role in shaping the future of these industries around the world.

The Web3 Cohort is comprised of startups at the forefront of blockchain technology and decentralized applications, and the Gaming Cohort is comprised of companies that employ diverse technological approaches to create interactive and immersive experiences. This is Brinc's first games-only cohort and fourth round of the Web3 Startup Accelerator, highlighting the company's commitment to the broad opportunities offered by blockchain technology and digital ecosystems across all aspects of decentralized commerce doing.

“We are very excited to welcome AEM Algorithm, Frnzy, Lendr Network, and Specter to the Brinc ecosystem,” said Ian Chan, Brinc Web3 Program Manager. “Each of these Web3 teams has demonstrated a strong capacity for innovation, driving change within blockchain and dApps. Our role is to provide these innovators with the resources and networks they need. ” By working closely with these entrepreneurs, we are a key part of the Web3 space. We hope that this will encourage further development. ”

James Park, Blink Gaming Associate Program Manager, said the selection of this cohort is in line with growth trends in the gaming industry. , passion, and innovation, and their diverse backgrounds in the games industry and shared ambition to transform and improve the games industry have given me the privilege of witnessing their journey and contributing to this transformational I want to support them as they embark on this experience.”

Although these programs differ in focus, they share a common goal: providing pioneering companies with the tools they need to succeed. Briinc is excited to support the following companies as they work to create impactful solutions in Web3 and gaming.

web 3

AEM Algorithm (Australia) is a leader in crypto accounting with Journeyer at its core, seamlessly integrating with Xero and Quickbooks for B2B solutions. AEM+ crypto wallet supports B2C transactions. AEM Algorithm is also working to revolutionize finance by leveraging marketplaces, tokenization, and Mr. Journal NFTs to build communities from the ground up. The company focuses on making crypto accounting accessible and manageable, supporting a variety of business needs including integration with existing accounting systems. Frnzy (UK) is an innovative peer-to-peer live shopping platform that redefines the auction process with a dynamic, fast-paced bidding environment with “the buzz of a curated physical store online”. The platform allows users to discover, connect, trade and transact live on a single app. With a unique combination of competitive auction dynamics, lucrative flip opportunities, and rewarding user engagement, Frnzy is more than just an app, it's a vibrant community of fashion lovers and savvy shoppers. Lendr Network (USA) offers a fully decentralized Real World Asset (RWA) index token representing any asset class. Diversifying on-chain, global access and no KYC he uses RWA in DeFi. These tokens are designed to provide investors with inflation protection, diversification, and the ability to participate in his DeFi protocols using real-world assets such as real estate and various indexes such as technology and healthcare. I am. Specter.Finance (Hong Kong) is building the first decentralized proprietary trading fund protocol that allows traders to trade with on-chain leverage. Its main objective is to release liquidity to aspiring crypto traders while providing aggregate yield to liquidity providers.

game

Asset Hub (USA) is building the fastest way to create 3D worlds and assets in an agile manner. Its AI-powered platform allows anyone to create his 3D model from images and edit textures and topology. It is designed to not only accelerate the prototyping process, but also allow for smoother cross-team collaboration between level designers, concept artists, and 3D modelers. Black Smoke Studios (Finland) is a multi-platform game studio run by a dedicated team of founders with over 30 years of combined industry experience, supported by a development team comprised primarily of senior level professionals. Black Smoke Studios is commissioned by some of the world's biggest IPs, such as Shaun the Sheep and Neopets, to develop and operate games for millions of users around the world. BugBlio Studio (Thailand) is an independent game development studio. As a team of 10 gaming veterans, they have won a series of accolades including the “Gamer Marker Award'' and “Most Popular Voted'' at Thai Comic Con. The studio's first game, LightSup!, is four-player co-op. A Chibi art-style op dungeon crawler game is scheduled for release this year. LightSup! has also won Thailand's “Best Game of the Year” 2023, Gamescom's “30 Selected NRW Indie Expo” and was named a finalist at Pitch Competition Gamescom. Asia. Krypto Fighters (Thailand) is an innovative casual strategy NFT game that allows users to immerse themselves in a virtual city called Kryptoris, collect, fight and win a wide variety of his NFT fighters. It's an NFT sci-fi where you can relive the nostalgia of classic 2D pixel games, participate in real-time PvP (player vs. player) battles, utilize various skills and buffs, and participate in team strategies and community tournaments. A themed trading card game (TCG) inspired by tabletop role-playing games (TRPGs) with unique mechanics such as accuracy/evasion and damage range. Revolutionize player ownership, gameplay mechanics, and community-generated card content using Web3 technology. The goal is to create a story-driven TCG with gameplay reminiscent of TCG and XCom.

About blink

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a global venture acceleration leader, operating 10 multidisciplinary accelerator programs in seven countries. With the aim of creating a more sustainable, just and inclusive future, Binc is a leading manufacturer of climate technology, CDR, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, Web3, connected hardware, robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT). We are accelerating startups focused on

Brinc also supports companies with investment services, decentralized innovation strategies, sourcing new startups and technology, and building Web3-enabled business ventures. Global companies (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government institutions (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), higher institutions (HK City University ), National University of Singapore), high-growth companies (Animoca Brands, DayDayCook), and major venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB) all run programs with Brinc. In 2021, Brinc announced a series of venture funds that invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators, providing LPs with access to a dedicated innovation platform and Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

For more information: http://www.brinc.io/

