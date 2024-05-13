Former Cleveland safety adviser hires lawyer





Phillip McHugh, who until last Thursday was the top advisor to Cleveland's safety director, left City Hall in opposition to the media and some city council members.

McHugh, who roomed with Mayor Justin Bibb in college, faced criticism over a lawsuit he settled while a D.C. police officer.

He announced his resignation through attorney Andrew Stebbins, a defamation attorney at Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs. In his resignation letter to Bibb, Mr McHugh accused the media and the City Council of launching a smear campaign against him.

We are confident that we can help advance your vision for your city, writes McHugh. However, I am afraid that certain dishonest media outlets and city councilors will use me as a political punching bag to hurt you and distract us from the important work needed in our communities. I refuse to allow that.

Mr. Stebbins is also representing Dennis Kucinich in two defamation lawsuits against Cleveland.com and City Council officials, both of whom are candidates for the 2021 mayoral race.

Approved by city hall technical manager

One of Bibbs' first hires left City Hall last month in far quieter circumstances.

Froilan Roy C. Fernando joined the Bibb administration in March 2022 as the city's chief innovation and technology officer, playing a key role in the mayor's push to modernize City Hall.

Fernando resigned on April 1st of this year. It's time to make a change, he wrote in a short resignation letter City Hall submitted to Signal Cleveland last week.

Bibb has big technology plans for City Hall. The city launched a new website last year, and a new strategic plan calls for further technical overhauls. Another technology-focused arm of city government, the Office of Urban Analytics and Innovation, recently launched an open data portal.

