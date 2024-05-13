Minister of Health visits Modernas' new Oxfordshire Innovation Center





Moderna recently welcomed distinguished visitors to its new Innovation and Technology Center (MITC) in Harwell, Oxfordshire, which is scheduled to begin operations later this year.

The delegation also included Victoria Atkins, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and Professor Dame Jenny Harries, Director-General of the UK Health Security Agency.

Just one year after breaking ground on the UK's first mRNA vaccine development facility, the outer shell of the Modernas manufacturing facility has been completed.

Installation of advanced manufacturing equipment, including mRNA processing equipment and digital controls, is progressing well, and a clinical laboratory built of modular units is nearing completion on site.

MITC was established as part of a 10-year strategic partnership between Modernas and the UK Government.

Once operational, it will strengthen pandemic preparedness and give the British public direct access to mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and other potential respiratory health threats.

The facility will have the ability to rapidly produce up to 250 million doses of vaccine during a pandemic, as well as biomarker, bioanalytical and molecular assay laboratories that will process samples from the UK and European Modernus clinical trials. .

These laboratories evaluate clinical samples and enable rapid, data-driven decision-making to assess the safety and effectiveness of potential therapeutics and vaccines.

Victoria Atkins said: We are delighted to have visited this ground-breaking site and to see the exciting progress being made.

The UK-Moderna partnership demonstrates the UK's position as a world leader in life sciences, research and development.

This facility will strengthen our health security, strengthen our pandemic preparedness, and improve our rapid response capabilities.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries added: “We are very excited about the progress made at this facility and look forward to continuing our collaboration with Moderna to strengthen the UK’s vaccine development and research capabilities.”

This partnership will put us at the forefront of new science, improving our ability to protect the public from respiratory diseases and future pandemics.

Once completed, Modernas' new center will also provide a significant boost to the UK's life sciences economy and land-based vaccine manufacturing capacity.

Upon completion of the facility, Moderna expects to create more than 150 high-skilled jobs, with several hundred people currently working in construction and equipment.

The clinical laboratory is expected to begin processing samples in late 2024, and the manufacturing facility is expected to be operational in mid-2025.

Darius Hughes, Moderna's UK general manager, said: I am delighted to welcome the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the CEO of the UK Health Security Agency.

Construction of the MITC is progressing rapidly and this visit illustrates how our strategic partnership with the UK Government is rapidly translating into concrete outcomes, strengthening the UK's health resilience and scientific capabilities. This is a great opportunity to do so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebusinessmagazine.co.uk/technology-innovation/health-secretary-visits-modernas-new-oxfordshire-innovation-centre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos