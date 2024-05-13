



This told essay is based on a conversation with Flora Butts, a 65-year-old retired Medicaid program coordinator from Texas. She, Flora Butts, plans to move to Pennsylvania in May. This essay also incorporates quotes from emails between Butts and her BI, edited for length and clarity.

Austin has been my home for over 60 years, not counting the time I spent chaperoning my military husband.

The family is buried from Odem to Amarillo, but plans to leave the state and head to Pennsylvania.

We will find our next home, close on May 17th, and movers will arrive on the 22nd to take us 1,500 miles north.

This decision was not made in haste or as an expedient reaction to current events. It's like a marriage slowly falling apart over years.

Austin's quality of life plummeted. Forget about buying a house here. The cost of living is comparable to Dallas. Additionally, most of my favorite restaurants are gone, replaced mostly by expensive fusion and fast food, and the traffic jams are just like Houston in the 70's. Also, I don't like the heat.

It comes to a certain point when you know it's over.

Austin isn't the same anymore.

My family and I moved to Austin in 1963. The house my parents bought was considered at the time to be on the far end of North Austin.

I grew up in the city and it was probably one of the best times. At that time, there were wide open fields, and my brother and I often went sailing and crawfish fishing. It felt like living in the countryside.

The state capitol building in downtown austin.Brandon Seidel/Getty Images

Coming of age in Austin in the 70s was a great time. You can do anything. There was enough in this city to keep us safe if we got into trouble.

I lived 20 minutes from the lake, so we used to have bonfires and parties. You can go to the Armadillo and see Sean Phillips or catch a drag show downtown. University of Texas students really kept the city young and vibrant.

I don't see that much anymore. Technology has completely changed everything. Michael Dell kicked down the door and let everyone in. All the tech money has changed Austin and driven up the cost of living.

Buying a home in Austin is currently very expensive

After moving to South Carolina for the military, my husband and I moved back to Austin in 1998. I think her occupancy rate at that time was 98%. Rent prices were going up at the time, but they never really went down.

Housing prices are rising here too.

My parents bought a house in 1963 for about $30,000. It's a very simple one-story small house. When her sister sold it after her mother died, it went for $220,000. It was then flipped, remodeled, and sold for about $500,000.

The 40-year-old 2,400 square foot home my husband and I bought in 2001 for $197,000 sold six years ago for $350,000 and then resold for $550,000.

Butts Austin home for sale.Provided by Flora Butts

Texas boasts that there is no state income tax, but there is a property tax. And they are among the highest in the country.

I am a retired state employee with a pension and Social Security. My husband is also retired and receives Social Security, but our income is not enough to buy a nice house in our Austin neighborhood.

I live in a rental as I am waiting to move out of state. Currently, we pay $2,300 a month for a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home that is approximately 1,900 square feet.

We know our funds will go farther elsewhere.

The political landscape in Texas has changed.

When I was young, I felt very proud to be a Texan. Being a Texas woman meant you were strong, able to stand on your own two feet, and in some cases even chew tobacco.

However, it seems to me that the current government wants women to be modest and submissive, which is not all that I've been told is characteristic of Texas women.

I feel uncomfortable identifying myself as a Texas woman, thanks to two decades of evolving conservative politics that promote the idea that mothers should stay home and raise their children.

Butts and his father attend a high school graduation ceremony in the 1970s.Provided by Flora Butts

I'm 65 years old, so abortion laws don't affect me. But they will affect my 14 year old daughter.

I really don't think the government should be making decisions about what she can and cannot do.

I want her to establish her own boundaries and have autonomy over her body and life, but that's becoming less and less acceptable here.

My daughter was born in Austin and has only ever lived here, but she doesn't actually identify as Texan. I think that speaks volumes.

Austin has become a playground for the wealthy.

Previously, every Christmas, my sister-in-law and I would go to the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar with our kids. It was always great fun.

But the number of high-priced vendors started to increase. Austin now has a large population with significant disposable income, so they're making money handing over fists. I'm not one of them. So I stopped going.

Many local businesses are also unable to afford to rent retail space. We lost Nomadic Notions, a store that sold jewelry and beads that also carried all kinds of imported fabrics. It had a very Austin, very hippie vibe. I almost lost Toyjoy too.

Back in the day, going to see a play at the Paramount was no big deal. But we're so far north of Austin that the traffic just doesn't make me want to go that far into town anymore.

The problem is that Austin is progressing faster than it can accommodate its population. Our company has been pushing the envelope for over 20 years, operating at maximum capacity intermittently.

The city is trying to address this issue. The highways are undergoing major expansion, and the city is seeing a proliferation of residential and retail buildings. I believe that eventually we will have the infrastructure in place to accommodate population growth.

Our funds will be further developed in Pennsylvania

For the past 10 years, we've been talking about leaving Austin. It was just a matter of deciding where to go.

Initially, I was thinking of Colorado, but the pandemic has changed the whole situation drastically. Tech companies poured large sums of money into the state. We priced out of a real estate market that we previously thought was affordable.

After Colorado, we started looking for states that don't tax retirement income. We thought Virginia would be a good fit, but after visiting for a week, it became clear to us that Virginia was not for us.

We ultimately decided on Pennsylvania, where my husband is from and where his family still lives. We are moving to Erie. Her daughter will attend the same high school she graduated from there.

The biggest factor is the abundance of affordable properties. I also wanted land with lots of trees, something I couldn't buy in Austin.

In Erie, we purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on two-thirds of an acre. This store is a completely renovated and expanded old private house that is nearly 100 years old. I have a 16' x 16' shed there that will be my clay studio. I'm crazy about that property.

The area we are moving to is very quiet and 15 minutes from Lake Erie. The waves are very high and there is a beach so it feels like you are going to the sea.

Also, I'm really happy that it's always at least 20 degrees cooler there. I'm an outdoors person and love spending time outside on my patio with my plants. But I always had hot flashes in Austin. Last summer it was 110 degrees.

my life will change for the better

Pennsylvania is a purple state. I like that it's a nice balance of both, and it allows everyone to have a voice and express themselves.

There will be a night and day difference between our lives in Texas and Pennsylvania. It can't be compared.

Butts, her husband and daughter.Provided by Flora Butts

My quality of life would be different. My husband just retired. You'll be spending more time together in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood that's a far cry from Austin, which is noisy and crowded and has condos in every backyard.

There are things I miss about Austin, like cheap gas and the HEB grocery market. But local produce is everywhere in Erie, with miles of vineyards and fruit trees in abundance.

I'll probably have to start making my own tortillas again and learn to recreate HEB's flaxseed waffles, but I like a culinary challenge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/leaving-austin-texas-tech-increased-cost-of-living-changed-culture-2024-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos