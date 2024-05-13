Google Doodle celebrates the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024





Today's Google Doodle: May 13's Google Doodle celebrates India's festival of democracy with an ink mark on the index finger as the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins today. Voting for the fourth phase has begun in 96 assembly constituencies spread across nine states and one union territory. Additionally, all 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and 28 seats in Odisha will also go to polls today. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in the fourth phase of voting.

Google Doodle Today: Google dedicated the May 13 doodle to the ongoing fourth phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Today's Google Doodle for voting in the fourth phase of the general election is visible only to people residing in India. Prior to this, Google Doodle also celebrated with his inked finger icon logo during his initial stages held on April 19th, April 26th, and May 7th.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats, Telangana has 17 seats, Uttar Pradesh has 13 seats, Maharashtra has 11 seats and Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have 8 seats each. Bihar has 5 seats, Jharkhand and Orissa have 4 seats each, and Jammu and Kashmir has 96 seats. There is one.

The main candidates are AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress leader Adil Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, and BJP leader Giriraj Singh. , JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leader Shatrughan and other leaders. Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress's YS Sharmila will aim for electoral success.

Baharampur, Hyderabad, Krishnanagar, Begusarai, Mangal, Srinagar, Asansol, Kannauj, Kadapa and Khunti are some of the prominent Assembly seats where voting will take place today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to participate in voting and strengthen democracy as voting begins in the fourth phase.

In the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections today, 96 seats from 10 states and UTs will go to polls. We believe that many people will vote in these constituencies and that young voters as well as women voters will drive this surge. Come on, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy! ” PM Modi said on X (old Twitter).

Published: May 13, 2024, 7:10 AM IST

