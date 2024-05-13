Google I/O 2024: How to watch





Google I/O 2024 will finally be held this Tuesday, making it the second most-watched technology event after Apple's iPad event last week. Commentators expect Google to make a variety of announcements, including rolling out a new Android 15 update, progress reports on its AI chatbot Gemini, and news about the next Pixel Fold.

Fortunately, you don't have to go all the way to Silicon Valley to stay up to date. Here's how to watch Google I/O wherever you are.

See also: Google I/O 2024: What to expect What is Google I/O?

Google I/O is an annual developer conference held in the United States by the technology giant. Originally called Google Developer Day when it was first held in 2007, the name of this annual event was changed to Google I/O in his second year, and the moniker has stuck since then. .

Lorin Pratt, Google's director of U.S. events, explained last year that “Google is a 1 followed by 100 zeros, and that's where the I/O name and logo come from.” “We just took the first 1 and 0 and omitted all the other 0s. It all goes back to Google.”

The conference includes a number of talks and workshops that advise developers on how to use Google products. However, the average person will be primarily interested in his two sessions: Google Keynote and Developer Keynote. Google I/O has traditionally been a platform for big product announcements, so important announcements are likely to occur during these sessions. Google I/O was previously used to launch his Android, Google Assistant, and Google Home.

When is Google I/O 2024?

This year's Google I/O will be held starting Tuesday, May 14th. Google's keynote is scheduled to start at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and the developer keynote is scheduled for 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET. The 2024 event will be held over two days, whereas in the past it has been as short as one day and as long as three days.

Tweet may have been deleted Where is Google I/O 2024?

Google I/O 2024 will be held at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Shoreline Amphitheater is an outdoor venue with a capacity of 22,500 people, but Google says this year's event will only have a “small live audience.” Google I/O has been held at the Shoreline Amphitheater almost every year since 2016, with the only exception being that it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and completely closed in 2021. It was held online.

Since then, the annual conference has been held both in-person and online, and is free to attend for developers around the world.

How to watch Google I/O 2024

If you're not attending this year's Google I/O in person, you can still watch a live stream of the keynote on Google's official YouTube channel. The video is embedded below.

Geeks don't have to miss out on technical and educational information from Google I/O. All content will be available on-demand on the Google I/O website starting Thursday, May 16th at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, and may be translated into various languages. Google also said that some content, such as captioned videos, may be available for viewing “immediately after the event.”

