Android 15 could steal the show tomorrow at Google I/O 2024: Here's everything we expect





And the countdown began. In the next 24 hours, Google will hold its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2024, with new announcements about the Android OS, AI, hardware, and more. But all eyes will be specifically on Android 15, the next version of the Android OS that is expected to bring a number of big upgrades to users.

The Android 15 beta has been in the hands of some Pixel smartphone users for a while now, giving us a glimpse of upcoming changes. Let's take a closer look at everything we know and what to expect in the upcoming Android 15.

Edge-to-edge app experience

One of the standout features of Android 15 is the edge-to-edge app experience. This eliminates the black bar at the bottom of the app and maximizes screen real estate. In particular, this update requires app developers to optimize their creations to SDK 35 to take full advantage of this feature.

Enhanced NFC handling

Android 15 promises to handle NFC (near field communication) more efficiently and improve experiences like tap to pay on supported devices.

partial screen sharing

Android 15 will allow users to share or record specific app windows with precision. This feature was previously only available on his Pixel devices, but has now been extended to his other Android devices as well.

satellite connectivity

Android 15 will also expand connectivity options and introduce improved support for satellite networks, allowing apps to discover and effectively utilize satellite connections.

Enhanced camera controls

Android 15 is also said to improve camera controls, giving users more control over things like low-light performance and flash intensity.

Universal toggle for keyboard vibration control

With Android 15, users will also have the option to toggle keyboard vibration settings globally, ensuring a consistent experience across different keyboard apps.

Sensitive notification

To improve security, Android 15 also introduces features that prevent sensitive information such as one-time passwords from being accessed by unauthorized apps.

Seamless Bluetooth connection

Android 15 also reportedly simplifies the management of Bluetooth devices with pop-up dialogs that make it easier to connect and disconnect devices.

Auracast for better audio sharing

Google is also enhancing the audio experience with Auracast in Android 15, facilitating seamless audio sharing to nearby Bluetooth LE audio streams and expanding connectivity options for users.

High quality webcam mode

Android 15 introduces a high-quality webcam mode on Pixel devices to improve video quality and enhance your video conferencing experience.

Customize the taskbar

Users can customize their taskbar experience on Android 15 devices by choosing between temporary and permanent display options.

Application archive

Android 15 also repeatedly introduces Application Archive, which allows users to automatically save unused apps and free up valuable internal storage space.

Native support for braille displays

According to the report, a notable inclusion in Android 15 is native support for Braille displays through the HID (Human Interface Device) standard, both wired and wireless. This update aims to enhance accessibility for visually impaired users.

Improved encryption

Android 15 is also said to improve security at the OS level with the introduction of a key manager to improve end-to-end encryption.

Secure background activity

Android 15 also introduces secure background activity, which prevents malicious apps from bringing other apps to the foreground. The update is said to be aimed at minimizing fraud and increasing user security and peace of mind.

Continuation functionality of foldable devices

Users of foldable devices will reportedly benefit from Android 15's continuity features, which allow customization of app behavior on the front display and improved support for cover screens.

Deeper AI integration

Android 15 will further deepen AI integration by embedding Gemini AI natively within the core OS. This step is expected to democratize the AI ​​experience and make it accessible across a wider range of devices and applications. Google may integrate Gemini AI capabilities within Google Assistant, unlocking features such as chatbots and image generators. Additionally, features that were previously limited to only some devices, such as “Circle to Search”, may become available to all his Android smartphones running Android 15. Google is also likely to bring AI to its suite of apps, including Google Photos, Docs, and Sheets. Special announcements on AI capabilities are expected, highlighting Google's commitment to innovation and user-centered design.

More expectations

Android 15 includes a variety of small improvements, including haptic feedback for adjusting display brightness and new accessibility settings.

When will Google release Android 15?

Google will announce these features at Google I/O 2024, but they are expected to be generally available in late 2024. However, availability may vary by his OEM, and some manufacturers implement features differently based on their specific product or service. Timeline.

Issuer:

Divya Bhati

date of issue:

May 13, 2024

