Lok Sabha elections: Google doodle marks fourth phase of 2024 Indian general elections | India News





New Delhi: A Google Doodle for May 13 was dedicated to the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The graffiti, which temporarily replaces the iconic 'Google' logo on the search engine's homepage and is marked with indelible ink on the raised index finger, captures the essence of India's elections. There is. This doodle will only be visible to users in India as the country has entered the fourth phase of the Sabah state polls. Previous stages of his 2024 Sabah state election on April 19, April 26 and May 7 featured a similar inked finger icon. It is incorporated into the Google logo. The fourth phase of elections will be held today, with voting taking place in 96 parliamentary constituencies across nine states and one union territory. Moreover, all 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 28 seats in the Odisha Assembly will hold elections on the same day. The Election Commission of India has announced that a total of 1,717 candidates from 10 states/UTs will contest elections in phases. Four Lok Sabha polls. Out of his 4,264 nomination forms filed in 96 assembly constituencies, Telangana received the most nomination forms with his 1,488 nominations, followed by Andhra Pradesh with his 1,103 from 25 constituencies. Received recommendations. Telangana's Malkajgiri assembly constituency has submitted the highest number of nomination forms for him with 177, while 13-Nalgonda and 14-Bhongir in the state have received his 114 nomination forms each. The Election Commission also noted the average number of candidates per constituency. The fourth phase is 18 days. The last date to submit candidates for the fourth phase in all 10 states/UTs was April 25, 2024. Additionally, the commission has extended voting hours in certain assembly segments of 17 assembly constituencies in Telangana (from 7 am to 6 am). These are temporary changes made to the Google logo to commemorate a variety of local and global themes, including influential individuals who have made significant contributions to Google. These doodles come in various formats such as images, animations, slideshows, videos, and interactive games, providing users with a variety of engaging experiences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/google-doodle-marks-fourth-phase-of-lok-sabha-elections/articleshow/110066304.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos