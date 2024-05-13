What makes a good business partnership?





Burkhard Boeckem, CTO of Hexagon AB, said:

Creating a successful partnership is like composing music for an orchestra. Basically, each section needs to work well together, but that alone is not enough. At each stage of the process, there is the potential for success, failure, or something in between that is not worth the effort.

As CTO of an innovative global technology company, I have experienced positive strategic alliances that evolved both businesses, but also partnerships that had potential but failed to deliver. What should you look for in a collaboration? What's the secret to a successful joint project? Here's how, when, and why to enter into a partnership, and why collaborative efforts can succeed or fail. Masu.

Identify strategic alliances that are good for your business

Building a great partnership starts with a great foundation. To know what makes a good partner for your company, you first need to thoroughly understand your company's strategy. Once you've identified your domain expertise and created a development plan, you can address what's missing. That is the basis of a profitable partnership.

It's about finding the overlap between you and them. What are the complementary things that bring our two companies together? And what are the benefits of working together? What can we accomplish together that we can't accomplish alone? According to an article in Harvard Business Review, the technology industry , innovation and commercialization are accelerating, which is why 94% of technology industry executives believe innovation partnerships are a necessary strategy.

To find a partner with the skills, technology or route to market to support your growth, knock on doors, reach out and aim high. Market the benefits you’ve identified. Developing an initial agreement depends on both parties being clear about the business benefits of the partnership.

Build partnerships with purpose

Once you've found a potential ally, think about what kind of partnership would be a good fit for both of you. Do you combine both products (technology in our case) or do you combine product and go-to-market? Do their customers need something from you, or do your customers need something from them? At Hexagon, we leverage a network of trusted partners to serve customers around the world.

Good technology collaborations are typically built between two CTOs, allowing them to understand the business case for the technology or service and see how the solution fits together. In terms of what partnerships should do, they should solve real-world problems rather than revolve around hyped press releases. Understanding the purpose of an alliance is the same as answering the question, “What's in it for the customer?”

The reason for the partnership should be easily explained. If you sit around a table for too long with no clear purpose or cohesion, your project is unlikely to inspire your team or customers.

Determining the right time: When should you consider strategic collaboration?

When organizations are well connected and their objectives are complementary, partnerships can work at nearly every stage of a company's lifecycle. However, more risks arise when there is a large imbalance between the parties.

For example, if you are an early-stage startup, you may be overshadowed by larger, better-known partners. Agree on co-marketing early so you can grow your brand through the partnership. Evaluate whether the benefits outweigh the risks. Pilot projects are a good way to test the waters and, if successful, expand further.

Get the Culture Right

Even though it's a corporate partnership, our partners are always people. From my own experience, the success of a partnership can be up to 90% determined by the personalities and cultural fit of the people involved.

Invest in trust. When two companies work together really well, things can happen. Partnerships work not only on objective compatibility, but also on an emotional and human level. It's hard to make a partnership work when there's no connection and very different ways of thinking. You need to communicate both externally and internally why you are building a partnership. That gets people excited and makes the partnership work.

Partnership success rate

Successful partnerships require a combination of strategic vision, effective execution, and adaptability. Maintenance can be difficult. According to one McKinsey analyst, key challenges include disagreements over goals, poor communication, governance issues, and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

In my experience, it is possible to tell early on whether a collaboration will work. Thankfully, it's more unusual to get, say, 50% of the way through a partnership and then realize it's not working out. Partnerships may be exciting at first, but without a strong foundation of purpose, compatibility, and talent, they will fail. This is a technical cliché, but in situations like this it's better to fail fast before investing too many resources.

Similarly, it is important not to close the door completely. The partnership may not work at a particular point because they may be in different positions in the strategic cycle. However, if you agree to talk again in a few years, that may be the best time.

Overall, a successful partnership lies in identifying and solidifying why the partnership should exist in the first place and what problems it solves for people. Never underestimate the importance of the human element in business collaborations.

