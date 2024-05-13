Accelerators, incubators and innovation programs





The "John Lewis – Digital Transformation Strategy" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

John Lewis plc (John Lewis) is the principal trading subsidiary of John Lewis Partnership Plc, which owns and operates John Lewis stores across the United Kingdom.

These stores sell household and garden supplies. furniture and lighting. electronics; clothing, footwear, and accessories for women and men; Beauty and cosmetics. Also apparel and toys for babies and children.

We also offer a variety of services, including personal styling, assembly services, financial services, fitness and wellbeing services, and electrical and technology services. John Lewis operates through both physical and online stores. The business operates on a partnership model, where each employee owns the business and shares in its success. Employees of an organization are also called partners.

range

John Lewis has introduced Try It On, an AI-powered virtual try-on feature, to its fashion rental platform. This tool allows customers to visualize how an outfit or garment will look on them before renting it.

In 2022, 17 members of the John Lewis Partnership’s Data, Insights and Analytics team enrolled on Cambridge Spark’s 18-month apprenticeship program in AI and Data Science.

John Lewis is leveraging several emerging technologies including AI, big data, cloud, robotics and e-commerce to optimize business operations, increase sales, deepen customer relationships and improve employee productivity. We are improving.

In 2021, John Lewis will incorporate 3D Cloud Marksent's 3D solution into its Style Advice Design Consultation service, allowing customers to virtually visualize big-ticket items such as furniture, wall décor and lighting products in their rooms before making a purchase. Did.

Companies mentioned in this report include, but are not limited to:

google cloud

dunnhumby

wipro

please grab it

deloitte

commerce tools

ABB

ITV

