innovation! What on earth does that mean?





The technology lexicon is full of words that have become so overused that they have almost lost their meaning, but innovation definitely ranks among the best of them.

But despite this, technology companies and IT leaders alike continue to insist that it is their MO. [modus operandi]. So what actually is innovation? Why does the technology industry value it so highly? Alex Alvarez, Lead People Scientist at Culture Amp, an employee experience platform provider. It is explained as follows.

Essentially, innovation is a way of thinking that leads to specific actions that create something new or improve something that already exists. And this is especially important for technology. Technology is always changing and evolving, and if businesses here don't innovate and change, they may not exist in the future. If you continue in the same way, it may disappear.

Being perceived as innovative is also important for startups eager to obtain funding. A 2021 study by Alvarez found a link between this type of funding and three factors: employee engagement, positive perceptions of leadership, and a focus on innovation as part of the culture. found. He points out:

This shows that innovation is commercially important. It's also about creating a competitive advantage. Having an innovative culture can help you outperform your competitors, as companies often become market leaders when they are the first to develop something.

How to increase creativity in the workplace

On the other hand, a key element of innovation is creativity. Emily Rose McRae is a senior director analyst at Gartner, a research and advisory firm. She investigated the most important factors that lead to creativity in the workplace and came up with some unexpected discoveries.

We found that organizational characteristics such as size and industry accounted for only 1% of the increase in creativity. The influence of job level and job role was up to 8%, while the influence of an individual's innate creativity was only 12%.

Instead, the biggest single factor driving creativity in the workplace, at 25%, was organizational behavior. Mr McRae said:

You don't need to hire a creative superstar, and creativity isn't the preserve of just a few organizations. It's about specific actions you should take. This includes organizations and managers who actively encourage creative thinking and reward new ideas even if they fail.

She also points out three important components of creativity that go beyond innate talent. These are imagination, knowledge and expertise to grasp the situation, and the ability to overcome the persistence of previous knowledge. McRae explains:

To arrive at a good idea, you need to get past what you already know about something. It's also the feeling of security that you won't be punished if you do something wrong, and the feeling of being able to say, “How about something else?”

Alvarez agrees:

Ask yourself what happens if someone fails. Do we have a culture of responsibility, or a culture of thinking about what we have learned and how we can do things differently in the future? An important part of innovation is taking risks and being successful. To try again if it doesn't work. Therefore, building psychological safety is important. When you are in such an environment, you can speak up, share ideas, ask questions, express concerns, or make mistakes without fear of being humiliated or punished. It also reduces groupthink, where everyone is on the same page and there are no opposing opinions.

How to support innovation

Another important consideration here is finding ways to tap into your employees' intrinsic motivation. Because when people are motivated, they're more likely to innovate, Alabares says.

According to management expert Daniel Pink, intrinsic motivation is a combination of autonomy (the desire to direct one's life), mastery (the desire to continually improve), and purpose (serving something greater than oneself). It consists of three pillars: the desire to do things for the sake of others. . Mr. Alvarez points out:

At the core of all this is mindset, which can be influenced by the actions of both colleagues and leaders. Therefore, the most important thing a leader can do is lead by example and model the behavior they want to see in their employees. In addition to setting the tone, this means being clear about your expectations and having respectful conversations where others may disagree. It also means putting resources behind your words. So if you're talking about innovation, think about whether you're giving people the time to dedicate to it or if they're stressed out and don't have the space for it.

McRae believes this last point is important. Because, in her view, the real enemy of creativity is stress.

The greater the stress, the harder it is to overcome the persistence of previous knowledge. The problem is that the world is feeling stressed right now. In fact, our research shows that self-reported stress levels were higher in 2022 than in 2020, when the pandemic began.

To reduce this stress in groups before an innovation brainstorming session, she recommends leading participants through breathing and relaxation exercises. This may also include guided meditation.

The act of participating reduces stress and helps remove blocks, thus expanding the conversation. Breaking the norm signals that the meeting is different and makes a big difference.

Other simple activities that bring about change include encouraging people to do new things.

The main driver of imagination is novelty, meaning that it is important for people to be exposed to a variety of inputs and sensory experiences. Managers can encourage this by simply asking if anyone went to eat somewhere else this week or went for a walk somewhere new. Having more new experiences and expectations increases your ability to think outside the box. So if clinging to prior knowledge slows you down, your imagination will be the driving force that propels you forward. Things like playing different types of music at different points in the meeting create opportunities for deeper connections and encourage imagination.

Innovation in practice

Another challenge to innovation, however, is the apparent disconnect between employers who help people generate innovative ideas and companies who actually implement them.

According to Alvarez's research, 8 in 10 tech employees say they are encouraged to be innovative, higher than average (compared to 7 in 10 across all industries). However, in terms of ideas being executed, this number drops by 10 points to 70% (compared to 68% for all industries). Mr. Alvarez points out:

You may encourage people to come up with ideas, but are there channels in place to implement them? They may feel comfortable sharing ideas, but set a budget, for example. If you don't have a process in place, you'll face obstacles in turning your ideas into reality. For some companies, there is also an element of risk aversion due to the commercial implications that could result in losses if things go wrong. But in reality, it's not about avoiding risk. It should be about managing it.

Bill Pappas is executive vice president and head of global technology and operations for MetLife, an insurance, pension and employee benefits program provider. Here's his take on the issue:

A culture of innovation must be deeply ingrained in a company's DNA. When I first joined MetLife, we had one innovation team. Now it's a whole culture. Innovation doesn't happen in a silo where everyone is responsible. Our job as leaders is to make sure our people understand that, are motivated to contribute, and have the tools to do so. Our executive leadership team, led by CEO Michel Khalaf, ensures alignment across the organization on innovation that reflects business priorities and goals.

Initiatives the company has launched to support the innovation process include a global hackathon and an experimentation fund. The fund not only provides funding, but also has a process to quickly approve ideas submitted by employees for low-cost, innovation-based experiments.

To date, the company has developed more than 100 ideas based on more than 360 submissions from around the world. It includes a real-time claims tracker that allows customers to track and receive instant updates on their insurance claims. Pappas explains:

These efforts help drive home the message that everyone can and should contribute to innovation at MetLife, regardless of level, geography or function. These are designed to give employees the confidence to put forward ideas, as well as provide opportunities to develop new skills. We also host an annual employee recognition program to recognize employees for their collaboration, experimentation, and customer-centric accomplishments. We aim to ensure that our people's ideas are heard, valued and implemented across the business.

my view

Innovation may be a relatively simple word, but building a company culture around it is clearly not. The key to success, as always, is making sure your employees are in the right state of mind to make it happen, and that takes consistent effort, resources and time.

