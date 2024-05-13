



Smart bra aims to better detect and prevent heart disease in women

When Alicia Chong Rodriguez was an electrical engineering and computer science student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), she became immersed in the use of large-scale systems and computational datasets for cardiovascular research. She quickly realized how data had the power to personalize and transform healthcare, but she realized that much of the information she and other students had access to lacked women's data. I noticed that.

As Chong-Rodriguez pored over the resources, she wondered how she could collect faster, better quality, and higher resolution data from women. And how can that data be used to help detect, diagnose, and prevent heart disease? These questions inspired her and fellow MIT alum Achille Halaby, the 2017 Bloomer Her. Founded a tech company. Through their startup, they've spent the past few years designing and testing a medical device to do just that.

The device looks and feels like a bra, Chong-Rodriguez said.

A patented fiber-based sensor that can sense heart activity is displayed on the band of the Bloomer Tech smart bra.

The patented fiber-based sensor, which is still under research, is being integrated into the bra band. There they receive information about the woman's heart, lungs, hormones and metabolism. This information is transmitted via Bluetooth technology to a digital journal on the woman's mobile phone. That way, she will be able to track her heart's activity and share that information with her doctor to spot abnormalities and manage treatment.

When it comes to the heart, Chong-Rodriguez said, time is of the essence. We want to live in a world where we have data when we need it most.

At least 25 prototypes of smart bras were tested. This includes wireless bras, sports bras, maternity bras, post-surgery bras, and tank tops for sleeping. Chong Rodriguez's goal is to create bras for women of all shapes, sizes, and ages with all kinds of heart-related concerns. . Some women may need a device to monitor atrial fibrillation or the increased risk of pregnancy-related heart disease. Some people may need it to recover from heart failure, a heart attack, or heart surgery.

In 2023, the company received an award from the NHLBI Small Business Innovation Program (SBIR) to support Phase 2 research into this technology. This year, we won the Innovation Pitch Challenge at the American College of Cardiology Annual Meeting (ACC.24).

Dr. Stephen F. Frame, Non-Federal Senior Special Counsel and Investor in Residence at the NHLBI's Office of Innovation and Commercialization (I&C), said this recognition is well-deserved. This device is not only designed for women, by women who make up half of the population. It's also practical.

Smart bras could also help get more women involved in research. A clinical research trial supported by NHLBI SBIR will soon evaluate whether the device can help more women complete cardiac rehabilitation after a major event, such as heart surgery.

Throughout future commercialization plans, Chong-Rodriguez and colleagues are receiving support from SBIR's I&C. The office helps companies like Bloomer Tech participate in events such as ACC.24, which can lead to new partnerships and investors. In clinical trials, you can go from the bench to the bedside, but you have to go from the bench to the boardroom, Fraim explained. That's what we believe in and what we strive to help businesses do.

Before these devices can be made available to women, the company must submit its technology for review and receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

In theory, Chong-Rodriguez envisions that once the device is ready to hit the market, bras could become part of the daily lives of women with heart problems. Possible scenarios could include a person having a heart attack and noticing new symptoms months later, such as an increased heart rate. They can use digital journals to check for patterns and share that information with their doctors. This could help answer the important question: Should you stick with your plans or stay close to home? Which symptoms are benign? Which require immediate treatment? Real-time answers could improve women's quality of life by eliminating long waits between consultations, imaging tests, and test results. There is a gender.

The Bloomer Tech team is also investigating how the technology can collect additional data on factors that can influence cardiovascular function, such as menstrual cycles in premenopausal women. Chong Rodriguez said this type of feedback could support cardiac care and complement information collected through research studies. For those who don't live near a medical center or study location, this device makes it even more possible to provide feedback.

Dr. Julia Berdyanskaya, Program Director and Head of Innovation Support Services at the I&C Office, said it is important to meet women where they are. These future devices could give patients ownership of their data and allow them to seek treatment and a path forward for disease management.

Reminiscing about the early days of MIT, Chong-Rodriguez says that this type of innovation is always at the forefront of finding ways to design innovative and accessible technologies that can improve women's health while advancing cardiovascular research. She said that was her goal.

We wanted to do something different, Chong Rodriguez said. We look forward to being part of a future where everyone has access to better healthcare.

resource:

To learn about women's heart health, visit https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/education-and-awareness/heart-truth.

For more information about NHLBI's Small Business Innovation Program, visit https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/grants-and-training/funding-opportunities-and-contacts/small-business-program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/news/2024/sbir-spotlight-bloomer-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

