Google I/O 2024: Everything you've ever expected from Android 15 to the Pixie AI assistant





Google's annual developer conference, I/O 2024, is scheduled to take place from May 14th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The high-profile event will begin with a keynote address from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, followed by a series of sessions providing much-awaited details on all the new announcements from Google.

Google I/O 2024: Where can I watch the live stream?

The Google I/O 2024 keynote and many other important sessions will be live-streamed by the Android maker on its official YouTube channel. Sundar Pichai's keynote address will begin at 10am Pacific Time (10:30pm Indian Time). To save our readers time, we have embedded the live streaming link of the keynote session below.

Google I/0 2024: All expected announcements

Unlike hardware announcements, Google has managed to keep its plans for I/O 2024 secret. However, given Google's focus on AI, the company is expected to include Gemini-powered AI capabilities in its app suite.

1) Hardware notice:

While I/O has traditionally been a software-focused event, Google has also made a number of hardware announcements in the past. For example, the company announced the Pixel 7a and the company's first Pixel Fold at its I/O event last year.

But this year, Google has already announced the Pixel 8a, which will be released on May 14th, I/O day. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Google may not launch the Pixel Fold 2 smartphone at this year's I/O event. Instead, a teaser has been released for the upcoming foldable device that will launch alongside the Pixel 9 series in September, and may also be rebranded to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google is expected to spend more time talking about the newly launched Pixel 8a, and may even highlight its AI capabilities with the integration of Gemini AI.

2) Android 15:

The wait is over for Android enthusiasts as Google is expected to announce new features and the release date of Android 15 at its I/O 2024 event. The latest version of Android is currently in beta and can only be tested on Pixel devices.

Android 15 is not expected to bring a major overhaul in terms of design, but instead is likely to include a number of upgrades to help improve user privacy, productivity, and security. Google's latest OS also includes a number of new features, including satellite connectivity, audio sharing, notification cooldowns, app archiving, and partial screen sharing.

3) Gemini AI everywhere:

Google is expected to add Gemini AI capabilities to a wide range of applications, including Google Maps, Chrome, Google Workspace, Gmail, and more. Gemini is also expected to play a more central role in all future Android devices, possibly sidelining Google Assistant.

Google is also expected to announce a new Pixel-only virtual assistant powered by Gemini called “Pixie.” The new assistant could have multimodal features. In other words, users may be able to share images with Pixie, rather than just text or voice input.

4) Wear OS 5 and Android TV:

Google has finally decided on the long-awaited OS upgrade for wearables. However, the company is notoriously tight-lipped about all the new features coming to Wear OS 5.

The Wear OS5 session description states that the new operating system will include advancements in the Watch Face format and ways to build and design for a wider range of devices.

Published: May 13, 2024, 10:06 AM (IST)

