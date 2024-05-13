Big Vision Medical secures $30 million in funding for ophthalmology





Big Vision Medical accelerates innovation and global expansion in ophthalmology.

EqualOcean learned on May 13 that Big Vision Medical successfully completed a USD 30 million funding round with investments from Suzhou Xinsu Emerging Industry Investment, Xuzhou Hightech Entrepreneurship Development, and Kunshan Hightech Entrepreneurship Investment. Ta. This investment will inject new vitality and momentum into Big Vision Medical and further drive the company's development and innovation in the field of ophthalmology.

Founded in 2015, Big Vision Medical is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of artificial intelligence hardware and software systems for ophthalmology. The company transforms advanced AI technology into a new source of productivity and deeply integrates it with the nation's eye health cause, bringing innovation and transformation to ophthalmology clinical operations. Big Vision Medical not only has strong technological strength and innovation ability, but also adheres to user-oriented approach and provides users with scientific and efficient system solutions.

In December 2018, Big Vision Medical led the implementation of the dual-modality ophthalmology image AI analysis system MIAS 2000. Development and certification of the ophthalmology OCT image-assisted diagnostic system MIAS 3000 has begun and was successfully selected in August 2022. As one of the departments on the leader list of artificial intelligence medical device innovation mission by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. MIAS 3000 has now completed clinical validation with excellent technical indicators and is expected to become the world's first Class III medical device registration certificate approved ophthalmology OCT image-assisted diagnostic system by June next year.

In August 2020, the industry's first fully automatic artificial intelligence OCT “BV1000” developed by Big Vision Medical was released. We have provided effective products and technological solutions to alleviate the severe shortage of eye care resources in China. It has been implemented in over 400 medical institutions, provides AI analysis services to over 150,000 people, and has accumulated over 5.5 million OCT image slices in its eye health big data platform.

Big Vision Medical has so far established 18 ophthalmology AI innovation research centers (bases) across the country. Each data transmission on the Eye Health Big Data Platform generates a bright beam of light containing the hope of protecting bright vision for every patient.

In 2024, Big Vision Medical successfully conducted scientific research cooperation on ocular vascular information and health engineering with Nanjing University scholar Gu Ning's team. Together, they will investigate the relationship between ocular vascular changes and overall health, important basic scientific questions and pressing clinical questions related to vascular disease, and the treatment and prevention of ophthalmic and systemic chronic diseases. provide more accurate and effective technical solutions for disease.

Mr. Liu, head of Xuzhou High-Tech Entrepreneurship Development and one of the investors in Big Vision Medical, said that the team at Big Vision Medical is full of dreams and passion, and will face any challenges with a pragmatic spirit. , said that he has excellent professional abilities. and the team's ability to collaborate. He said the company's mission to “identify all problem eyes as early as possible and provide the best treatment plan” will lead to continued innovation and breakthroughs. I believe.

Another investor in Big Vision Medical, Mr. Tang Cheng, head of Kunshan High-Technology Entrepreneurship Investment, highly praised the company's technological capabilities. He said that Big Vision Medical has a wealth of accumulated technology in the field of ophthalmic AI, and its products lead in all aspects of the industry. He believes the company will create more value in the eye care field in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://equalocean.com/news/2024051320890 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos