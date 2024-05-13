What you can expect from Google I/O 2024: Android 15, Gemini, Wear OS, and more





Google has already had an eventful year, rebranding its AI chatbot from Bard to Gemini and releasing several new AI models. At this year's Google I/O, we expect the company to make further announcements regarding his AI, its various apps and services, and some new hardware for his 2024.

When is Google I/O?

Google's annual developer conference will be held on May 14th and 15th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The first day's keynote, featuring Google leaders on stage to announce the company's latest hardware and software, begins at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Google I/O

Google will livestream the event on its main website and on YouTube for the public and media. Register for the event for free on the Google I/O landing page to receive email updates, watch on-demand sessions, and more. As in the past two years, I/O will also have an in-person element, with media and developers invited to attend. ZDNET will be in the crowd at Mountain View.

What to expect at Google I/O?

Earlier this month, Google shared its I/O schedule online. It included the full agenda of keynotes, technical sessions, and workshops scheduled for the event, and provided a glimpse of the key announcements to expect.

As expected from the announcements made already this year, the main focus of this event will be on artificial intelligence.

In addition to the technology having its own “What's new in Google AI” keynote, other keynote descriptions such as the “What's new in Android” keynote and mentions under the title “What's new in Firebase” There is also generative AI sprinkled throughout. To build Gen AI capabilities. ”

Also: OpenAI announces new ChatGPT capabilities today – search engine not included

We've also confirmed more than 10 “tech sessions” for developers related to generative AI, focusing on topics like the latest Gemma advances and learning how to use multimodal search extension generation with Gemini. I'm guessing.

For reference, AI was also a highlight at last year's I/O, with major announcements including two new large language models (PaLM 2 and Bard-now-Gemini), new AI features in Android 14, and improvements to chatbots. there was. .

Android news at Google I/O

Similarly, we'll likely learn more about new features in Android 15 this year. Android 15 will likely include a myriad of new AI features, updates to Gemini, and even a new large-scale language model.

A technical session titled “Building for the Future of Wear OS” confirmed that Google will announce Wear OS 5 following the launch of Wear OS 4 in July 2023. With the new smartwatch software, we may also get more information about future versions. pixel watch 3.

Also: Google Pixel 8a hands-on: Three features make this my favorite $499 phone today

The event schedule also highlights new software upgrades across Android 15, Android in-car experience, Chrome OS, and Android developer tools.

What you probably won't see at Google I/O is hardware news, with the company announcing the Pixel 8a earlier than planned this year. As for the successors to his Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, which were announced at his I/O last year, the latest rumors suggest that the company plans to postpone the release of both devices to summer or fall.

After all, Google I/O is famous for surprises. That means you can always count on something no one is talking about (at least not yet). Perhaps the company will tease more hardware products. Perhaps big changes will be announced in the way we “Google” things. ZDNET will have live coverage of the event, so stay up to date.

