DuPont to showcase AI innovations featuring advanced interconnections at 2024 International Electronics Exhibition





SHANGHAI, China , May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DuPont today announced that it will showcase its comprehensive range of advanced circuit materials and solutions at the 2024 International Electronics Exhibition in Shanghai. DuPont, with a product portfolio that includes Fine Line, Signal Integrity, Power and Thermal Management, will be exhibiting at booth #8L06 at the National Exhibition and Conference Center (NECC) from May 13-15.

The rapid increase in data generation continues to soar the demand for high-speed devices that power artificial intelligence (AI). DuPont is at the forefront of innovation with cutting-edge solutions for advanced packaging and integrated circuit (IC) substrates, two critical components for AI accelerators and high-performance computing applications. Collaborations with OEMs and industry leaders have resulted in breakthroughs, including the development of glass substrate technology and microbump SnAg solutions for next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) tailored for AI applications.

“Our new technology solutions demonstrate DuPont's ability to partner with industry leaders in AI to drive innovation and deliver value, from chip packaging, IC substrates, and advanced PCBs to assembly. As a one-stop company for advanced interconnect solutions, we are well-equipped to help our customers push the boundaries of AI-powered technology and will be showcasing our product portfolio at this year's Electronics Expo. We are excited to debut ,” said Yuan Yuan Zhou, Global Business Director, Advanced Circuits & Packaging, DuPont.

As the PCB industry rapidly evolves, it faces challenges such as miniaturization, signal integrity, and thermal management for high-speed and high-frequency connectivity. DuPont's comprehensive solutions are designed to address these challenges with advanced materials and chemistries for flex, rigid-flex, rigid PCBs, IC substrates, and advanced packaging.

At the exhibition, DuPont experts will share their extensive knowledge and expertise on technological advances and industry trends. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore DuPont's wide range of total solutions for the PCB industry, including:

DuPont Circupposit SAP8000 Electroless Copper is an innovative SAP metallization technology specifically tailored for AI CPU or GPU chip applications. This ionic base-catalyzed electroless copper process is optimized for advanced packaging such as high-end CPUs and GPUs, providing low roughness dielectrics and low Dk and Df characteristics important for fine line and high frequency designs. Meets the requirements.

DuPont Microfill SFP-II-M acid-plated copper is a state-of-the-art pattern plating solution, specifically designed to ensure optimal pattern distribution for large AI chips. Tailored for high-performance computing applications, this new plating solution provides consistent pattern distribution across large unit sizes, delivering superior performance and reliability.

DuPont Riston DI1600 and DI1600M dry film photoresists are advanced photoresist solutions that enable fine line direct imaging for IC substrate applications. They offer excellent fine line adhesion and resolution, combined with high yield performance, making them an ideal choice for advanced IC substrate manufacturing.

DuPont Solderon TS7000 Series Solder is a SnAg micro-bump plating solution specially formulated for HBM applications. It offers excellent coplanarity performance, making it ideal for mixed bump and fine-pitch microbump applications. Additionally, the BP7000 series is compatible with both soluble and insoluble electrode plating solutions, further increasing its versatility.

DuPont CYCLOTENE 3300 3D encapsulant is a copper-copper hybrid bonding solution designed for next generation HBM applications. This self-priming material eliminates the need for a separate adhesion promotion process and provides superior material properties. Excellent uniformity and filling capacity enable heterogeneous 3DIC constructions that meet customer requirements and reliability, which is critical to quality specifications.

Laird Tpcm 7000, a high performance phase change material, is preferred for AI applications due to its excellent thermal performance and long-term reliability, even at high temperatures and non-coplanar mating surfaces. We provide solutions for more efficient, longer-running, and more secure AI chips to meet your data center needs.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and high-performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexo printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. . From advanced technology centers around the world, our team of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with our customers to deliver solutions, products and technical services that enable next-generation technologies. http://electronics.dupont.com.

About DuPont DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industry and everyday life. Our employees leverage diverse science and expertise to help our customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets such as electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. We will support you to do so. For more information about the company, its operations and solutions, please visit www.dupont.com. Investors can access the information contained in the Investors Information section of the website at his investors.dupont.com.

DuPont, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks identified as , SM or are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc., unless otherwise noted.

