TCL's new mini LED TV offers incredible brightness on a budget





5,000 nits. This is the incredible peak brightness of TCL's latest flagship QM8 Mini LED TV, and shows how the company hopes to differentiate itself from competitors like Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Sony. There are no more examples. That's on a whole different level than what OLED can offer. Have we reached the point where our TV is too bright? That's not true, right?

The QM8 starts at $1,999.99 for the 65-inch size (up to the giant 115-inch model) and specifically includes thousands of dimming zones, up to over 5,000. Combined with TCL's image processing, the company is confident that people can get a compelling home theater experience from this mini-LED set at a price significantly lower than the cost of, say, a top-tier OLED.

The buck QM7 also offers superior brightness. It also includes TCL's premium features such as a variable refresh rate that peaks at 2,400 nits and goes all the way up to 240Hz. Both the QM8 and QM7 are what TCL now calls QD-Mini LEDs, which the company says offer the best image quality possible. (The QD part stands for quantum dot color.)

From TCL's perspective, mini LED itself has become a meaningless technical term, as there is no set standard within the industry for what mini LED actually means. It's not just the size or number of dimming zones that matters. The algorithms that control these dimming zones are equally important to avoid crushed blacks and other image issues.

This year, giant screens are also attracting attention. Consumer purchasing habits have been increasing in recent years. An 85-inch TV is basically a new 65-inch TV, right? Apart from the jumbo QM8, TCL also offers three different 98-inch TVs across its lineup. Is it cheap? Absolutely not. The 98-inch QM8 costs just over $8,000. However, if you have the space and money, it may be preferable to a projector.

Even the more basic and affordable S5 series is 25% brighter than last year's model. It's originally a 60Hz panel, but thanks to TCL's software trickery, it can be pushed to 120Hz for gaming. You'll also continue to enjoy other features, including a new and enhanced dialogue mode for clearer audio delivery. The company's 2024 lineup will continue to run Google TV software, with all Q-series and S-series TVs set to start shipping soon.

