Defense technology is maturing in the Baltic states





NATO has recently increased its support for defense technology start-ups in the Baltic states. And there are signs that the EU is moving in a similar direction.

Before Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the idea of ​​high-ranking military officials speaking at technology events in uniform (even suits and ties are typically worn by those wearing them amidst casual attire) looks very out of place in the technical community) would have been considered nonsense.

These days, technology is just defense, and defense is technology. At TechChill in Riga last month, Major Ronalds Mandelis, commander of the Latvian National Guard Cyber ​​Defense Force, spoke with Ieva Ilves, an advisor to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on cybersecurity, and said that his force mainly He explained that it is made up of technical experts who volunteer their time. We work on a volunteer basis, recognizing that the defense of Latvia's cyberspace is not just national defense, but corporate defense.

In March, the Latvian government approved a new cybersecurity bill aimed at further strengthening cybersecurity in Latvia, as well as the European Union Network and Information Systems Security Directive (NIS2) to achieve a uniformly high level of cybersecurity. The aim was to introduce revised requirements for Across the European Union.

“Latvia has so far demonstrated strong cyber resilience. However, given our strong stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine, we must be prepared to continue to be a target of Russian cyber attacks. That is why we are actively strengthening our cyber capabilities and cybersecurity controls,” said Defense Minister Andris Spas.

Also in March, NATO's North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA) program announced a major expansion of its network of accelerator sites, which will include sites in Latvia for the first time in the future.

DIANA's network currently consists of 23 accelerator sites (up from 11), and among the new entrants are UniLab Defense, a Riga-based DIANA program scheduled to begin operations in 2025. Also included.

The accelerator site will be established by UniLab, a Latvian university business incubator that brings together all four Latvian science universities: Riga University of Technology, University of Latvia, Riga Stradi University and Latvian University of Life Sciences and Technology. It will focus on supporting start-ups developing dual-use technologies, providing training, funding and commercial advice.

Setting up an accelerator in Latvia will help develop the local ecosystem by attracting founders. [defence tech] Andris Baumanis, CEO of UniLab, said:

Technologies developed through DIANA can also be funded by the NATO Innovation Fund, a €1 billion venture capital fund established by a group of NATO allies at the 2022 Madrid Summit. It is the world's first multi-sovereign venture capital fund and will invest its capital over 15 years in start-up companies developing or adapting technologies for defense and security.

estonia

Neighboring Estonia, which has been a pioneer in defense technology since Russian-based attackers launched a series of denial-of-service attacks against public and private sector organizations in 2007, announced this month that announced the creation of a fund worth 50 million euros for technology purposes. We invest in companies developing defense and dual-use technologies through direct equity investments.

The fund primarily invests in Estonian companies to reduce risk and make them attractive to retail investors.

Estonia has a highly developed technology sector, but the market has failed in harnessing this capability to strengthen national security. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kalas said in announcing the fund that the state could support seed funding here.

Meanwhile, Minister of Economy and Information Technology Tit Lijsalo said the fund will help Estonia double the size of its economy by 2035.

New investments are important for the development of the defense industry, as they support companies in the sector in developing innovative technologies and marketing new solutions.

To operationally start raising funds, we have established the SmartCap National Investment Fund, which will create a new Defense Industry Fund in addition to the Risk Capital Fund and Green Fund, which are already operational to manage investments. These funds will allow private capital to be involved in defense industry startups and deep technology development, Liesaro said.

Like Latvia, Estonia will also host one of the new NATO DIANA incubators managed by Tenopol Startup Incubator in collaboration with Sparkup Tartu Science Park and Startup Wiseguy Business Accelerator You will benefit from it.

latvia

Lithuania, the third Baltic state, will also host the DIANA incubator, which will be run by Vilnius University and serve as a technology testing, evaluation, verification and validation center.

Astrolight, one of the promising Lithuanian startups participating, specializes in free space optical communications. This is a secure, high-bandwidth communication technology that allows two distant objects to communicate using laser beams.

As part of the partnership with DIANA, Astrolight will work with NATO and other defense stakeholders to adapt its laser communications terminals for ground-based applications. This partnership will enable Astrolight to further leverage its dual-use technology, expand its product portfolio, and explore new markets within the defense industry.

As a commercial company specializing in the development of dual-use telecommunications technology, the partnership with NATO DIANA is a critical step in transferring our expertise to the defense sector, said Laurinas Mauris, CEO of Astrolights. said it was important.

Participation in the DIANA program includes guiding defense-specific requirements and facilitating an understanding of the nuances associated with this market.

To the EU

What remains to be seen at this point is how much interest the European Union will show in promoting both the Baltic states and the broader European defense technology sector. The current president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has made investment in national defense and defense a key part of her campaign to remain in office after June's European Parliament elections.

In a speech to MEPs in February, she called for a new way of thinking about European defense, from institutions to industry to investors. Ms. von der Leyen also expressed enthusiasm for the next committee, which includes certain defense committee members.

Last week, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU's lending arm, approved an updated definition of dual-use goods and infrastructure eligible for EIB Group financing, and expanded the scope of financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the security sector. agreed to promote it. Contribute to the defense industry by opening up dedicated intermediary finance.

The EIB will now waive the previous requirement that dual-use projects eligible for financing in the security and defense sector derive at least 50% of their expected revenue from civil use.

Projects and infrastructure used by the military and police, which also serve civilian needs, will be eligible for financing by the EIB Group. There will be no minimum standards for expected revenue from private applications or private user shares.

