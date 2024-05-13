Google Pixel 8A review: the best smartphone





Personal gadgets should be personal. There is something called a table test. When you go out to a restaurant or coffee shop, do you keep your phone screen facing up, or do you flip it over and admire the design?

Well, putting your Pixel face down might put it into Do Not Disturb mode and keep it away from attention-grabbing notifications, but the Google Pixel 8A looks too pretty to hide, especially in the new Aloe color.

This is unusual for a sub-$500 smartphone. Flagship devices get star treatment and cheap phones look bland. This year, I noticed a change. Smartphones like the Motorola Moto G Power 5G and Nothing Phone (2a) have made the low-end look more interesting. Google's Pixel 8A continues that trend with an elegant, matte and colorful design.

It's called aloe

mint! Smartphones are becoming more and more interesting in their low-end aesthetics.

Photo: Julian Cioccatu

Google's A-series phones borrow elements from its flagship Pixel while cutting costs elsewhere and making the package more accessible. The Pixel 8A has a back cover made of 76% recycled plastic instead of glass, a display that uses older and less protective Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a less bright OLED panel, and lower camera specs. Needless to say. There are other small changes, but this brings the price of this phone down to $499, which is $200 cheaper than the Pixel 8.

Still, this phone feels less ordinary compared to other, more expensive phones. The metal frame and camera bar give it a luxurious feel. The beautiful curved edges and 6.1-inch screen size make it easy to hold and use with one hand. This is the sleekest A-series Pixel yet, and the Aloe color turns heads.

My mother immediately noticed it in my hand and asked, admiring its translucent green color. (Google's official case also perfectly matches the phone's color, and is still thin, since the camera bar is made to be flush with the back.)

The 6.1-inch screen doesn't feel too small. It's quite refreshing considering that most phones we've tested recently have screen sizes of 6.5 inches or larger and OLED displays are crisp. I stared at this screen last weekend on a near-perfect sunny day in New York City, and the Pixel 8A's brightness increased in small increments in response, so I didn't have to squint. This was a common flaw in older Pixels, but screen brightness is no longer an issue. Google has also introduced a 120Hz screen refresh rate here, so everything is nice and fluid (make sure to turn this on in your phone's settings).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/review/google-pixel-8a/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos